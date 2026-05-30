ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs ENG W: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: India women will take on England with the aim of winning the last bilateral series ahead of the T20 World Cup starting on June 12. The Indian team won the opening match of teh series and are high on confidence. On the other hand, England will have to win the match to level the scores in the series.

The second fixture of the five-match T20 International series between England Women's National Cricket Team and India Women's National Cricket Team will be played today, May 30. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol.

India win the first match of the series

Indian women's team defeated England by 38 runs in the first T20 match to take a 1-0 lead. In the first match, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia scored brilliant half-centuries, while debutant Nandini Sharma took three wickets. Indian team will now try to win the series with the second consecutive win. Meanwhile, the England women's team will be trying to make a comeback. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Indian team in this series, while Charlotte Dean will lead the England women's team.

Head to head records

Both teams have played a total of 36 fixtures, with England winning 24 of them. India, on the other hand, have won 12 matches. Thus, England dominate the head-to-head record, but India have started on a winning note in the opening match of the series.