IND W vs ENG W: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I On TV And Online?
India and England will be up against each other in the second T20I at the County Ground in Chelmsford on May 28.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: India women will take on England with the aim of winning the last bilateral series ahead of the T20 World Cup starting on June 12. The Indian team won the opening match of teh series and are high on confidence. On the other hand, England will have to win the match to level the scores in the series.
The second fixture of the five-match T20 International series between England Women's National Cricket Team and India Women's National Cricket Team will be played today, May 30. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol.
India win the first match of the series
Indian women's team defeated England by 38 runs in the first T20 match to take a 1-0 lead. In the first match, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia scored brilliant half-centuries, while debutant Nandini Sharma took three wickets. Indian team will now try to win the series with the second consecutive win. Meanwhile, the England women's team will be trying to make a comeback. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Indian team in this series, while Charlotte Dean will lead the England women's team.
🔙 to 🔙 T20I series victories in England in sight! 😎🏆— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 30, 2026
A challenge in Bristol up next! ⏭️#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/k8gYxx9P2x
Head to head records
Both teams have played a total of 36 fixtures, with England winning 24 of them. India, on the other hand, have won 12 matches. Thus, England dominate the head-to-head record, but India have started on a winning note in the opening match of the series.
Chelmsford 🚎 Bristol #TeamIndia have arrived for the 2⃣nd #ENGvIND T20I 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qLolRJgFtx— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 29, 2026
India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I live streaming details
When and where will the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I be played?
The 2nd T20I of the bilateral series will be played between India and England at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, May 28.
When will India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I resume?
The opening match of the series between India Women vs England Women will start at 7 PM IST.
Which channel will show the live telecast of the India Women and England Women 2nd T20I?
The second T20I of the series will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada).
Where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I online in India?
The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India women and England women will be streamed at the SonyLiv app and website.