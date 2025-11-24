ETV Bharat / sports

India Women's Team Win Second-Straight Kabaddi World Cup In Dominating Fashion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets this picture of the Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team to congratulate them on their victory in the Kabaddi World Cup 2025, on Monday. ( ANI )

Dhaka: The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. This is India's second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport, as per a release from PKL.

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh praised the team, saying, "The women's team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former Indian player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff," as quoted from a release by PKL.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33-21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final.