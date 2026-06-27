Explained: How India Can Qualify For The Semifinal Of The Women’s T20 World Cup?
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will play against Australia in their last Group A clash and will have opportunity to book a berth in the semis.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have won three of the four group stage matches they have played in the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Their solitary defeat came against South Africa, but it has resulted in the next fixture becoming very critical for the team. Their semi-final fate will be decided on Sunday as South Africa will take on Bangladesh, while India will lock horns against Australia.
Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been knocked out of the tournament, while Bangladesh have slim chances of making it into the last four. Now, India, Australia and South Africa are in the race for the two spots in the group and reach the semis.
India outplayed Bangladesh by five wickets on Thursday to stay in contention for a berth in the semifinals, while South Africa kept themselves alive with an 88-run win over the Netherlands. Australia are almost certain of progressing ahead, winning all four of their group stage matches with a net run rate of +4.724.
India are at the second position with a net run rate of +2.268, while South Africa have a net run rate of 0.734.
Remaining Group A fixtures
Match 26: Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women, Bristol, June 27
Match 29: Bangladesh Women South Africa Women, Lord's, June 28
Match 30: Australia Women vs India Women, Lord's, June 28
How can India qualify for the semifinal of the women’s T20 World Cup?
If India lose to Australia
If India suffer defeat against Australia, they will need Bangladesh to beat South Africa. If Bangladesh stuns South Africa, India and the Proteas will finish the group stage on six points, and the semifinal berth will be decided on the basis of the better net run rate.
If India win against Australia
If India emerges triumphant and Bangladesh beats South Africa, they will advance into the next stage with eight points. However, if India beats Australia and South Africa beats Bangladesh, the second semi-final spot will be decided on the basis of the net run rate. In that case, the Indian team will have to keep in mind the winning margin to have a better net run rate than South Africa.
No result
If their match against Australia is washed out, India will need Bangladesh to beat South Africa. In such a case, they will move ahead having one more point than South Africa. However, if the Proteas win the match, India will be eliminated.