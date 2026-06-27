ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: How India Can Qualify For The Semifinal Of The Women’s T20 World Cup?

Hyderabad: India have won three of the four group stage matches they have played in the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Their solitary defeat came against South Africa, but it has resulted in the next fixture becoming very critical for the team. Their semi-final fate will be decided on Sunday as South Africa will take on Bangladesh, while India will lock horns against Australia.

Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been knocked out of the tournament, while Bangladesh have slim chances of making it into the last four. Now, India, Australia and South Africa are in the race for the two spots in the group and reach the semis.

India outplayed Bangladesh by five wickets on Thursday to stay in contention for a berth in the semifinals, while South Africa kept themselves alive with an 88-run win over the Netherlands. Australia are almost certain of progressing ahead, winning all four of their group stage matches with a net run rate of +4.724.

India are at the second position with a net run rate of +2.268, while South Africa have a net run rate of 0.734.

Remaining Group A fixtures

Match 26: Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women, Bristol, June 27

Match 29: Bangladesh Women South Africa Women, Lord's, June 28

Match 30: Australia Women vs India Women, Lord's, June 28