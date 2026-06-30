India Name Asian Games 2026 Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead 15-Member Team
BCCI have named a 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026, and Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: After India’s exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the BCCI has announced a 15-member women’s squad for the Asian Games 2026 to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September.
Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the team while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The team will enter the competition as the defending champions. They won the gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
“The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September 2026,” a statement from BCCI read.
“The Indian women's team will head into the competition as the defending champions, having won the gold medal in the women's cricket competition at the previous Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.”
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 30, 2026
India Women's squad announced for the 2026 #AsianGames in September.
More Details ▶️ https://t.co/JagEsizajH#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jJGddVSr17
Shreyanka Patil is included in the squad, but her participation is subject to fitness as she suffered a severe right ankle ligament injury during India’s group match against the Netherlands. The only change in the India squad is G. Kamalini getting a call-up, replacing Yastika Bhatia, who has been dropped.
India’s recent World Cup campaign was disappointing. They registered victories over Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. However, they suffered defeat against South Africa and Australia in decisive matches.
India squad for the Asian Games
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma
Cricket at the Asian Games
Cricket competition in the Asian Games will be played from September 24 to October 3. This is the fourth edition when cricket will be played (2010, 2014, 2022 and 2026). India beat Sri Lanka in the previous edition of the Asian Games to win the gold medal. Elite teams from continents like India and Sri Lanka will compete with some of the emerging teams. The event will also serve as a crucial platform for the sport to be launched in the Olympics.