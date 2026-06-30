ETV Bharat / sports

India Name Asian Games 2026 Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead 15-Member Team

Hyderabad: After India’s exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the BCCI has announced a 15-member women’s squad for the Asian Games 2026 to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the team while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The team will enter the competition as the defending champions. They won the gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September 2026,” a statement from BCCI read.

“The Indian women's team will head into the competition as the defending champions, having won the gold medal in the women's cricket competition at the previous Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.”