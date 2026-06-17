ETV Bharat / sports

India Women Defeat Bangladesh In Thrilling Opener As South Asian Throwball Championship Begins In Ranchi

Ranchi: The Indian women's team made a winning start to its campaign at the 2nd South Asian Throwball Championship 2026, defeating Bangladesh 2-1 in a closely contested match at the Hari Vansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The team was led by Jharkhand's Aruna Yadav.

Bangladesh put up a spirited performance and challenged India throughout the game. However, the Indian side displayed superior coordination and composure in the decisive moments to clinch the match. The team's coach continuously motivated the players from the sidelines and provided tactical guidance during critical phases of the match.

Aruna Yadav impressed with her leadership. Throughout the match, she was boosting the morale of her teammates to ensure the team remained united throughout the contest.

Speaking after the match, Aruna said, "We have been preparing for this tournament for a long time. Every player translated that hard work into performance on the court. Starting the competition with a win is encouraging for us.”

The team's coach said that the tournament was still in its early stages and stressed the need to maintain the same momentum in the upcoming matches. He added that despite the victory, the team would continue working on areas that need improvement.

The Bangladesh women's team captain said, "Despite the result, our team fought hard and gave India a tough challenge. The players delivered their best performance, but India managed to gain the advantage in the crucial moments." Bangladesh players said they are now focusing on their upcoming matches against Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka and have already begun preparing strategies for those encounters.