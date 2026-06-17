India Women Defeat Bangladesh In Thrilling Opener As South Asian Throwball Championship Begins In Ranchi
Bangladesh put up a spirited performance and challenged India throughout the game.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Ranchi: The Indian women's team made a winning start to its campaign at the 2nd South Asian Throwball Championship 2026, defeating Bangladesh 2-1 in a closely contested match at the Hari Vansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The team was led by Jharkhand's Aruna Yadav.
Bangladesh put up a spirited performance and challenged India throughout the game. However, the Indian side displayed superior coordination and composure in the decisive moments to clinch the match. The team's coach continuously motivated the players from the sidelines and provided tactical guidance during critical phases of the match.
Aruna Yadav impressed with her leadership. Throughout the match, she was boosting the morale of her teammates to ensure the team remained united throughout the contest.
Speaking after the match, Aruna said, "We have been preparing for this tournament for a long time. Every player translated that hard work into performance on the court. Starting the competition with a win is encouraging for us.”
The team's coach said that the tournament was still in its early stages and stressed the need to maintain the same momentum in the upcoming matches. He added that despite the victory, the team would continue working on areas that need improvement.
The Bangladesh women's team captain said, "Despite the result, our team fought hard and gave India a tough challenge. The players delivered their best performance, but India managed to gain the advantage in the crucial moments." Bangladesh players said they are now focusing on their upcoming matches against Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka and have already begun preparing strategies for those encounters.
The 2nd South Asian Throwball Championship 2026 was officially inaugurated today. Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore attended the opening ceremony as chief guest and formally launched the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.
The international championship features men's and women's teams from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Indian players dominated attention on the first day of competition. Apart from Aruna Yadav's standout performance, international player Amardeep also impressed spectators with his performance for the Indian men's team.
Radhakrishna Kishore said sports represent discipline, perseverance and teamwork, rather than just a competition. He added that such international events help strengthen sporting ties between countries and provide valuable exposure to athletes.
Responding to questions about government support for throwball and its players, Kishore said the state government is committed to the development of sports. He stated that both the Sports Minister and the Chief Minister are working to promote sporting culture in Jharkhand and assured that necessary initiatives would be taken while sports organisations also fulfil their responsibilities.
Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Jharkhand Throwball Association, said comprehensive arrangements had been made for athletes and officials from all participating countries. Meanwhile, the President of the Throwball Federation of India praised Jharkhand's sports infrastructure and the facilities available to players, saying Ranchi is emerging as an important destination for international sporting events. Indian men's team captain Sonu said he expected Indian players to perform strongly throughout the championship.
Later in the day, the Indian Men's team also made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Bangladesh. The performance of Indian star player Amardeep Kumar from Ranchi was a highlight during the match. He scored points for the team at crucial moments and maintained constant pressure on the opposition. The Indian players played aggressively from the start, while the Bangladesh team also fought hard until the end.
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