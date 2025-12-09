ETV Bharat / sports

India Announces Squad For Sri Lanka T20 Series; Kamalini, Vaishnavi Receive Maiden Call-Up

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team has announced the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka will be played from December 21 to December 30. Vaishnavi Sharma has received her maiden call-up for the national squad. The Indian team will be playing for the first time since winning the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. G. Kamalini and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Vaishnavi Sharma, both part of India’s Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning squad. The last time India women played in T20Is was between June and July earlier this year in England. India had won the series 3-2.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka last played in the shortest format in March against New Zealand. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Last India vs Sri Lanka meeting

Both teams last met in the ODI World Cup when the Indian side beat their opponents by 59 runs in a rain-affected game. The incessant rain reduced the match to 47 overs. Batting first, India posted 269/8 as Amanjot Kaur (57) and Deepti Sharma (53).