ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Compound Team Equal World Record In Final Against China

Hyderabad: India defended its women’s team compound gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a final-round win over China. During their gold triumph, the Indian team matched the world record with a scoreline of 238-234 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park to gain the top spot on the podium. The Indian trio of Taniparthi Chikitha, Pradeep Prithika and Vennam Jyothi Surekha showed brilliance to add to India’s medal count.

India had been dominant in the event, securing a podium finish in every edition since 2014.

India matched South Korea’s world record of 238 points set in the 2014 edition. The Chinese team, comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei, settled for silver after losing the final. In their run to the gold finish, the Indian team had beaten South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal. Korean trio of Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo beat Chinese Taipei in the encounter for the bronze medal match.

The Indian team took a 60-58 lead over China in the End 1 and maintained their advantage to clinch the gold. The scores were further stretched to 119-116, 178-176, 238-234, with India eventually finishing at the top of the podium.

India’s close contest with South Korea in the semis

The Indian archers were very accurate in winning the semifinal against South Korea which was a close contest. India scored 29 from the first three shots in End 1, while South Korea began with a perfect 30. The Indian trio bounced back in the second half of End 1, scoring a perfect 30. South Korea’s Yerin Park hit a 9, and that left the scoreline level at 59-59.

India eventually took a one-point lead and held the advantage to beat the opposition 234-233.

Another gold in compound mixed team

The Indian archers were on fire on the 11th day of the Asian Games 2026 as the mixed compound team of Taniparthi Chikitha and Jadhav Sahil Rajesh won gold, adding the second gold of the day for the Indian contingent. The tie ended at 157-157 in regulation time, but India emerged triumphant in the shoot-off by 20-19 to take home gold. With the win, the duo have secured a berth in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.