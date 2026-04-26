Uber Cup 2026: India Thrash Ukraine In Group Stage By 4-1 To Bounce Back After Defeat Against Denmark
India sealed an easy 4-1 win over Ukraine and the next tie against China will be a do-or-die contest for them.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The young Indian women’s team registered their first win of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 by defeating European Championships bronze medallist Ukraine 4-1 in their second Group A clash in Horsens, Denmark, on Sunday night. The team opted to rest former world champion PV Sindhu in singles and gave an opportunity to 2026 Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag in the third singles.
Unnati Hooda began the proceedings for India with a 21-19, 22-20 win over Polina Buhrova before junior world championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma doubled the lead by beating Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-12, 17-21, 21-10.
Devika then put the result beyond doubt, beating Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13. India’s only reversal came in the first women’s doubles where Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi lost 11-21, 17-21 against Buhrova and Kantemyr before Sindhu and Tanisha Crasto completed the scoreline with a 21-18, 21-15 win over Stoliarenko and Sofiia Lavrova.
India Storms Ahead: 4-1 🇮🇳🏸— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 25, 2026
India clinched a commanding 4-1 victory over Ukraine in Round 2 of the Uber Cup Finals 2026.
📸 @badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/jSARboOzax
The women’s team now faces the formidable China in their last group match on Monday and will have to beat the defending champions to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.
Earlier in the tournament India beat Denmark which has made their chances to advance into the tournament very tough. China are 16-time champions of the tournament and India will now have to beat them in the last group fixtrue on Monday at any cost to march ahead into the competiion.
Ukraine lost their first tie by 5-0 against China and are out of the contention to reach the quarterfinals. Two teams from each group will go ahead in the tournament and so India's chances will rely upon the result of their tie against India.
Result
India beat Ukraine 4-1 (Unnati Hooda bt Polina Buhrova 21-19, 22-20; Tanvi Sharma bt Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-12, 17-21, 21-10; Devika Sihag bt Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13; Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi lost to Buhrova/Kantemyr 11-21, 17-21; Tanisha Crasto/Sindhu bt Sofiia Lavrova/Stoliarenko 21-18, 21-15)