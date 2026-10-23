Retirement At 30: Star India Batter Bids Adieu From All Forms Of Cricket
India batter Sabbhineni Meghana, who won a Commonwealth Games silver with the national team and a WPL title with RCB, has retired.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian women batter Sabbhineni Meghana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. She bid adieu to a career which included winning silver with the national team in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The 30-year-old announced her decision in a social media post, thanking all the members who supported and contributed to her journey.
“Stepping onto the field for the very first time with a bat in hand to wear a jersey on the world stage has been nothing short of a dream come true,” Meghana wrote.
“As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime.”
She also acknowledged the backing she received from various sources.
“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and RSPB for their constant support, guidance, and backing throughout my career. Thank you for giving me the platform and opportunities to pursue my passion at the highest level," Meghana added.
From Andhra to India
The right-handed batter hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Meghana made her debut in the T20I against West Indies in November 2016. She made her ODI debut against New Zealand in February 2022 and went on to represent India in three ODIs and 17 T20Is, scoring 114 and 258 runs, respectively, in both formats.
Her most significant chapter with the national side came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India reached in the final and lost the title clash against Australia.
Meghana emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 2021-22 Women's Senior One Day Trophy, amassing 388 runs, including one century and two half-centuries.
WPL victory with RCB
Meghana played her first WPL season in 2023 with Gujarat Giants and then moved to RCB in 2024. She was part of the RCB squad that won their maiden WPL title two years back.
“While my playing days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break. I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Cricket. You will forever be my heart, my passion, and my lifelong purpose," she signed off.