ETV Bharat / sports

Retirement At 30: Star India Batter Bids Adieu From All Forms Of Cricket

File photo: Sabbhineni Meghana ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Indian women batter Sabbhineni Meghana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. She bid adieu to a career which included winning silver with the national team in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 30-year-old announced her decision in a social media post, thanking all the members who supported and contributed to her journey.

“Stepping onto the field for the very first time with a bat in hand to wear a jersey on the world stage has been nothing short of a dream come true,” Meghana wrote. “As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime.” She also acknowledged the backing she received from various sources. “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and RSPB for their constant support, guidance, and backing throughout my career. Thank you for giving me the platform and opportunities to pursue my passion at the highest level," Meghana added. From Andhra to India