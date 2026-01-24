ETV Bharat / sports

India Hand Maiden Call-Up To Five Players For Australia Test; Also Names Asia Cup Squad

Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team have named a 15-member squad for the one-off Test match against Australia in Perth starting from March 6. India have handed maiden call-up to five players for the match. Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma and Sayali Satghare are the new faces in the team.

Rawal returns to the national team after suffering an injury during the 2025 World Cup campaign, as she suffered a hairline fracture to her right ankle. Rawal is part of the UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League, but has yet to feature in the team as BCCI's Centre of Excellence is waiting for medical clearance for her participation.

Shafali Verma has retained her place in the red-ball team, and she has opened the innings for India along with Smriti Mandhana in the last five fixtures. Middle-order batter Harleen Deol has also returned to the Test side after playing his last Test against England and Australia in 2023. However, she is yet to make her debut in Test cricket. Amanjot, who has earned a maiden call-up, will provide a middle-order batting option in the team. Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry are the two wicketkeeping options available in the team.

Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Meghna Singh and Priya Punia miss out on the squad after playing last against South Africa.