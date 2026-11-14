ETV Bharat / sports

India Win U-19 Asia Cup; Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Final

Hyderabad: India won the U-19 Asia Cup as it defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling summit clash in Al-Amerat on Saturday.

Pakistan U19 piled up 337 for 9 on the board in their stipulated 50 overs. India chased the target on the final ball with a wicket to spare as celebrations erupted in the Indian dressing room.