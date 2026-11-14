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India Win U-19 Asia Cup; Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Final

India rode on skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 80 to defeat the arch rival in the summit clash.

India Win U-19 Asia Cup; Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Final
File photo of Indian U19 team (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India won the U-19 Asia Cup as it defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling summit clash in Al-Amerat on Saturday.

Pakistan U19 piled up 337 for 9 on the board in their stipulated 50 overs. India chased the target on the final ball with a wicket to spare as celebrations erupted in the Indian dressing room.

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TAGGED:

INDIA VERSUS PAKISTAN
INDIA WIN UNDER 19 ASIA CUP
INDIA THRASH PAKISTAN IN U19
INDIA WIN U19 ASIA CUP

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