India Win U-19 Asia Cup; Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Final
India rode on skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 80 to defeat the arch rival in the summit clash.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the U-19 Asia Cup as it defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling summit clash in Al-Amerat on Saturday.
Pakistan U19 piled up 337 for 9 on the board in their stipulated 50 overs. India chased the target on the final ball with a wicket to spare as celebrations erupted in the Indian dressing room.
Take a bow, Mohit Ulva! 🫡🙌 The celebrations begin after a victory for the ages 🥳 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/srKsrr1jna #MensU19AsiaCup https://t.co/jjCB1u8pKQ— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2026
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𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦 🏆 An absolutely incredible run chase in the Final gives India U19 the #MensU19AsiaCup 2026 title 🇮🇳 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/srKsrr1jna https://t.co/BYh3iNO18o— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2026