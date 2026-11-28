First Time Since 2008: India Clinch Double Gold At World Junior Chess Championship
Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri Baskar won World Junior Champion titles in the Open and Girls’ categories.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
It was a moment of joy for the Indian chess fraternity on November 28 as the country won double gold medals in the World Junior Chess Championship. Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri Baskar won the World Junior Champion titles in the Open and Girls’ categories, respectively, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Notably, it is the first time since 2008 that India has won both titles. Back then, Abhijeet Gupta and Harika Dronavalli emerged victorious in Gaziantep, Turkey. In the Open Section, 15-year-old Ethan Vaz delivered an impressive performance, bagging nine points from 11 rounds to secure the title.
Double delight for Bharat at the World Junior Chess Championship in Caracas, Venezuela! Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri have both been crowned World Junior Champions. Congratulations to Ethan and Savitha on this remarkable achievement. Heartiest congratulations also to Prraneeth Vuppala and Nivedita V C for their impressive Bronze medal performances. Wishing all four more laurels ahead! @narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @FIDE_chess @PMOIndia @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @aicfchess— Nitin Narang (@narangnitin) November 28, 2026
Azerbaijan's IM Khagan Ahmad finished in second place while India's GM Prraneeth Vuppala bagged a bronze medal.
The Girls’ section witnessed an incredible performance from Savitha Shri. She finished on 9.5 points with a one-point advantage over China’s Yining Chen. Galina Mikheeva secured third place for the team.
Savitha was unbeaten throughout the competition in the 11 rounds. Her run includes three draws between rounds eight and ten.
Two New World Champions!!🇮🇳 GM Ethan Vaz and IM Savitha Shri Baskar clinched double gold medals for India at the World Junior U20 Championship 2026, scoring 9/11 in the Open and an unbeaten 9.5/11 in the Girls' section. Born on September 3, 2011, Ethan became the youngest-ever World Junior Champion at 15 years and 2 months old, surpassing France’s Joel Lautier’s 38-year-old mark from Adelaide 1988 (15 years and 5 months), while Savitha finished a full point clear of the field to repeat India's historic 2008 double gold by Abhijeet Gupta and Harika Dronavalli. @ethanvaz_goa @savithachess Read the full report: https://t.co/f3tgXUMAVF #WorldChampion #Chess #India— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 28, 2026
All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang praised the achievement.
"Double delight for Bharat at the World Junior Chess Championship in Caracas, Venezuela! Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri have both been crowned World Junior Champions. Congratulations to Ethan and Savitha on this remarkable achievement," he wrote on X.
Both of the Indian players carved their journey after overcoming obstacles.
For Ethan Vaz, his journey began with an accident. His parents, Edwin and Linda, introduced him and his elder brother Edrick to chess as they wanted to encourage their sons to watch fewer cartoons.
The recreational activity was soon converted into Ethan’s passion. His family supported his chess ambitions, and Ethan won the Junior World Title with his eyes now set on winning the World Championship.
India’s champions in the World Junior Chess Championship
Viswanathan Anand (1987)
Pentala Harikrishna (2004)
Abhijeet Gupta (2008)
Pranav Venkatesh (2025)
Ethan Vaz (2026)
Koneru Humpy (2001)
Harika Dronavalli (2008)
Soumya Swaminathan (2009)
Divya Deshmukh (2024)
Savitha Shri Baskar (2026)