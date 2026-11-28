ETV Bharat / sports

First Time Since 2008: India Clinch Double Gold At World Junior Chess Championship

It was a moment of joy for the Indian chess fraternity on November 28 as the country won double gold medals in the World Junior Chess Championship. Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri Baskar won the World Junior Champion titles in the Open and Girls’ categories, respectively, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Notably, it is the first time since 2008 that India has won both titles. Back then, Abhijeet Gupta and Harika Dronavalli emerged victorious in Gaziantep, Turkey. In the Open Section, 15-year-old Ethan Vaz delivered an impressive performance, bagging nine points from 11 rounds to secure the title.

Azerbaijan's IM Khagan Ahmad finished in second place while India's GM Prraneeth Vuppala bagged a bronze medal.

The Girls’ section witnessed an incredible performance from Savitha Shri. She finished on 9.5 points with a one-point advantage over China’s Yining Chen. Galina Mikheeva secured third place for the team.

Savitha was unbeaten throughout the competition in the 11 rounds. Her run includes three draws between rounds eight and ten.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang praised the achievement.

"Double delight for Bharat at the World Junior Chess Championship in Caracas, Venezuela! Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri have both been crowned World Junior Champions. Congratulations to Ethan and Savitha on this remarkable achievement," he wrote on X.

Both of the Indian players carved their journey after overcoming obstacles.

For Ethan Vaz, his journey began with an accident. His parents, Edwin and Linda, introduced him and his elder brother Edrick to chess as they wanted to encourage their sons to watch fewer cartoons.

The recreational activity was soon converted into Ethan’s passion. His family supported his chess ambitions, and Ethan won the Junior World Title with his eyes now set on winning the World Championship.

India’s champions in the World Junior Chess Championship