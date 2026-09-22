IND-W vs SL-W: India Win Back-To-Back Gold Medal In Asian Games With Their Biggest T20I Win
India women won the gold medal in cricket competition in Asian Games in 2026 for second consecutive time.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women's team won the gold medal in the Asian Games T20 cricket competition on Tuesday by crushing Sri Lanka with a victory of 147 runs. This marks India's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.
India dished out a clinical performance in the gold medal match. Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs off 45 balls, laced with seven sixes and five fours. Additionally, Shafali Verma scored 48 runs off 29 balls, hitting three sixes and three fours. Towards the end, Richa Ghosh played a blistering knock—scoring an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls with six fours and three sixes—propelling India to a massive total of 216 for three.
The Indian team then bundled out the opposition on 69 from 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets. With the win, India became only the second team to win a gold medal in women’s cricket in Asian Games in two editions in a row.
Back-to-back 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 🏅— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 22, 2026
Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching a 2️⃣nd consecutive Gold Medal in women's cricket at the #AsianGames 🇮🇳👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/DVlhLBajxB pic.twitter.com/AAkS0VDUKh
Asian Games women’s Gold Medal history
- Pakistan won gold in 2010 beating Bangladesh by 10 runs in the final.
- Pakistan won gold in 2014 beating Bangladesh by four wickets in the final.
- India won the gold medal in 2022 beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final.
- India won the gold medal in 2026 beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in final.
Records scripted in the match
Biggest victory margins for India-women in T20Is
- 147 vs SL-W, Nisshin, Asian Games 2026*
- 142 vs MAS-W, Kuala Lumpur, Asia Cup 2018
- 137 vs HKG-W, Dubai, Asia Cup 2026
- 114 vs BAN-W, Nisshin, Asian Games 2026
- 104 vs UAE-W, Sylhet, Asia Cup 2022
- 100 vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games 2022
Eight-match winning streak is India’s longest in the format surpassing their previous best of seven consecutive T20I wins in 2018.
𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 🇮🇳— ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2026
India outclass Sri Lanka in the final of the Asian Games 👏
📝: https://t.co/PRB8c4t3Gr | 📸: @BCCI pic.twitter.com/nvR6TujpEw
Sri Lanka have played six T20I tournament finals against Sri Lanka managing to win only once. Their solitary victory came in 2024 Asia Cup final with eight-run triumph.
Pakistan win bronze
In the match for third place, the Pakistan women's team won the bronze medal by defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs. Delivering a brilliant all-round performance, the Pakistan women's team avenged the defeat they had previously suffered against this Asian side.
Pakistan win the Bronze medal in the women's competition of the Asian Games after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs 🥇— ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2026
📝: https://t.co/pjvtTAvgty pic.twitter.com/7kCRIz7j4s
Powered by the outstanding displays of captain Fatima Sana and off-spinner Umm-e-Hani, Pakistan successfully defended a target of 145 runs, restricting Bangladesh to 114 in their 20 overs. With this magnificent victory, they secured their third medal in women's cricket; they had previously won gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions.