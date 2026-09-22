ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs SL-W: India Win Back-To-Back Gold Medal In Asian Games With Their Biggest T20I Win

Hyderabad: The Indian women's team won the gold medal in the Asian Games T20 cricket competition on Tuesday by crushing Sri Lanka with a victory of 147 runs. This marks India's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

India dished out a clinical performance in the gold medal match. Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs off 45 balls, laced with seven sixes and five fours. Additionally, Shafali Verma scored 48 runs off 29 balls, hitting three sixes and three fours. Towards the end, Richa Ghosh played a blistering knock—scoring an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls with six fours and three sixes—propelling India to a massive total of 216 for three.

The Indian team then bundled out the opposition on 69 from 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets. With the win, India became only the second team to win a gold medal in women’s cricket in Asian Games in two editions in a row.

Asian Games women’s Gold Medal history