India Will Match Windies Firepower With Firepower, Says Ten Doeschate

India's Abhishek Sharma, right, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, February 28, 2026 ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Kolkata: Ahead of the must-win clash that will decide India's semifinal fate, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate delivered a clear message from the team camp: Embrace the moment, trust the versatility of the squad, and meet West Indies' firepower head-on at Eden Gardens.

India's batting order has been fluid throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with players shifting up and down the order depending on matchups and conditions. Rather than viewing that as instability, ten Doeschate framed it as a core strength.

"I think it's a testament to the players that they adapted so well," he said, reflecting on the Chennai game versus Zimbabwe, where the batting order was tweaked mid-tournament. "We've always spoken about versatility and being able to play different roles in different circumstances."

He singled out the middle-order reshuffle as a case study in that adaptability: "I thought the other night in Chennai (versus Zimbabwe) was a good example of that. I thought Tilak (Varma) looked good at five or six… for someone who found himself at three for the majority of the last 18 months, I thought he did fantastically well."

That flexibility, he suggested, gives India "options going into the last days of the tournament," with the team management still assessing "what combination we're going to put out there."

It wasn't a scorecard dominated by anyone — everyone chipped in, he pointed out. India's Chennai performance, where contributions came from across the order rather than one dominant innings, is the model ten Doeschate wants repeated in Kolkata.

"It wasn't a scorecard that was dominated by anyone, but everyone chipped in," he said. "That's sort of our modus operandi. We just want guys to focus on partnerships… keep doing the right thing," he insisted.

The philosophy is simple but deliberate — build the innings in phases, not around individual landmarks. "We quite like the scorecard like we scored the other night — 60, 30, 40… no one went big, no one got 80 or 90, and we still managed to get 250," ten Doeschate said.

After the setback against South Africa in Ahmedabad, India had to quickly reset ahead of what is effectively a knockout match. Ten Doeschate insisted the squad is mentally ready. "The team's very prepared," he said. "These are professionals who live for these moments."

He outlined how the group had processed the disappointment: "We regrouped really well in Chennai for those couple of days… we've been through our plans, had our team meeting, and now it's just about getting used to the surface and focusing on ourselves."

With a younger core now carrying the side, the pressure of a do-or-die World Cup game could be overwhelming. Ten Doeschate, however, rejected the idea of shielding players from that pressure. "I don't think you ever want to mask pressure," he said. "You want to go towards pressure… that's been a message throughout, not just the World Cup but our whole preparation."