'India Will Definitely Win': Cricketer Shafali Verma's Parents Ahead Of ICC Women Cricket World Cup Final

Rohtak: Ahead of the India Vs South Africa clash in the ICC Women's World Cup final to be played in Mumbai on Sunday, the parents of cricketer Shafali Verma, who made a dramatic entry into the Indian side, expressed confidence about the victory of the women in blue.

India has advanced to the final after comprehensively defeating Australia in the semi-finals by five wickets thanks to Jemima Rodrigues' unbeaten 127. India will now face South Africa on November 2nd in Navi Mumbai.

ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with the family of Shafali Verma, who made a dramatic entry into the Indian side after being on the sidelines early on. While Shafali fell cheaply in the semi-final against Australia, her father Sanjeev Verma looks confident about her comeback and India's victory in the Sunday's grand finale.

“Shafali's performance in the last few matches hasn't been great, and she's a little disappointed about this. But I encouraged her and told her to focus on her weaknesses so she can play well in the final. I am confident that Shafali and the other girls will perform well in the final, and that the World Cup will definitely come to India this time," Verma said.