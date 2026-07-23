ETV Bharat / sports

India Opt To Bowl Against Zimbabwe In 1st T20i Against Zimbabwe; Ashok Sharma to Debut

Harare: India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Thursday.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been named in the playing 11. Pacer Ashok Sharma will make his India debut.

For the first time, India has also named concussion substitutes for specific positions ahead of a match — Suryansh Shedge (Batter, All-rounder), Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Harsh Dubey (spinner), Yash Thakur (pace bowler).

Zimbabwe batter Milton Shumba, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a right hamstring injury.