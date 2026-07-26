ETV Bharat / sports

Tilak, Kishan, Bowlers Help India Drub Zimbabwe By 90 Runs; Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

India's players celebrate the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Brian Bennett, left, during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, July 25, 2026. ( AP )

Harare: Power-packed fifties by Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma worked well with bowlers' diligence as India trumped Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Chasing 220 was never going to be easy for the Africans and the fate of the match was sealed when they lost five wickets inside 9 overs. Eventually they were bundled out for 129, well short of India's 219 for five, which was constructed around Kishans' 81 and Tilak's unbeaten 60.

The series win will also give new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer a big relief after losing two consecutive series against Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4). However, Zimbabwe started the hunt in earnest through Brian Bennett (32, 19b, 3x4, 3x6), who creamed debutant pacer Yash Thakur for a six and four in a row.

But Thakur (2/30) extracted a quick revenge, as an attempted ramp did not go past wicketkeeper Kishan. Once the first blood was drawn, Indian bowlers did not let the Zimbabwe batters off the hook.

There were little pockets of fight such as 20s by Ryan Burl and Tadi Marumani but nothing good enough to challenge the Indian bowlers for a sustained period. Even part-timers Tilak and Abhishek Sharma (3/17) found themselves in the list of wicket-takers as India completed the stroll.

But circumstances that led to the employment of part-timers might just give India some worries. Pacer Prince Yadav (2/10 in 1.2 overs) walked off with a clutched hamstring, casting a shadow over such a dominant victory and raising another question about the team's injury management system.