IND vs WI: Danger 11 vs Danger 11 — and India Blink First
India’s semifinal hopes now hinge on a steep 196 chase after a night of missed chances and death-overs meltdown handed West Indies control.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Kolkata: The floodlights came on early at Eden Gardens, but India never quite switched on. In a Super 8 decider framed as a contest of “danger 11 versus danger 11,” Suryakumar Yadav’s call at the toss — bowl first — was sound in theory, yet it unravelled through misfields, missed chances and a death-overs collapse that allowed West Indies to finish at195/4 in 20 overs. India now needs 196 to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
The beginning did not hint at the chaos to come. Hardik Pandya found the right length early, cramping Shai Hope on the hip, yet Hope still muscled him for six and then eased into a cover drive with the kind of composure that defines top-order batting on a true pitch.
Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel followed with passages of control, but neither could apply sustained pressure. Roston Chase’s crisp cover drives off Arshdeep, and Hope’s ability to make room against Axar, kept the scoring brisk without appearing reckless.
India’s first significant incision should have arrived in the fifth over. Jasprit Bumrah out-thought Chase with a slower ball that forced a mishit, only for Abhishek Sharma to spill a regulation chance with butter fingers!
It was a moment that echoed around Eden Gardens, the gasp from the stands matched by the quiet sinking of shoulders in blue. A few deliveries later, Varun Chakravarthy missed a direct run-out opportunity. Those twin reprieves allowed West Indies to exit the powerplay at 45 without loss, not dominant, but comfortably ahead of the asking tempo.
Hope and Chase built with calm authority through the next phase. Even when Varun finally broke through in the ninth over — Hope bowled by a delivery that jagged back to hit off stump — the platform had already been laid. The run rate hovered above eight, and the West Indies batting line-up, long and fearless, sensed opportunity.
That sense of opportunity exploded when Shimron Hetmyer arrived. Hardik’s length was fractionally short, and Hetmyer’s swing was anything but — a whip over midwicket that travelled deep into the stands set the tone. Varun’s next over was even more telling: A ball dropped short was launched for six, the next, with width, slapped through cover. In a matter of minutes, West Indies had galloped to the brink of three figures with just one wicket down, and the familiar thud of drums in the stands started to carry a note of anxiety.
And then, for a brief, exhilarating passage, India fought back. Bumrah, summoned with the match tilting away, produced a masterclass in control and deception. Hetmyer, looking to repeat the previous over’s violence, feathered one behind — a marginal edge that the review confirmed.
Two balls later, Bumrah deceived Chase with pace-off again, and the batter chipped a simple catch to cover. From 99 for one, the West Indies were suddenly 103 for three. It was, in every sense, the over that should have defined the innings — the senior bowler taking control, the fielding side seizing momentum, the crowd re-engaged.
But cricket often punishes teams that fail to sustain those moments, and India let this one slip immediately. Axar Patel’s next over saw Sherfane Rutherford mistime a pull towards deep midwicket, a catch Tilak Varma settled under — only for the ball to burst through his hands and trickle over for six. It was India’s third dropped chance of the night and the costliest in terms of momentum. The energy drained from the fielding unit, and West Indies sensed the shift.
Hardik did break through soon after, his off-cutter drawing an edge from Rutherford to Sanju Samson, but the damage was psychological as much as numerical. Jason Holder walked in with clarity, Rovman Powell with intent, and both identified the same flaw in India’s bowling at the death: a tendency to miss lengths under pressure.
Arshdeep’s return over became the hinge of the innings. A cross-seam ball sat up for Powell, who cleared his front leg and sent it 98 metres into the stands. The next errors were of control — wides, a short ball cut past point — and suddenly an over that needed to be tight leaked 24 runs. The over after, Varun erred in length twice more, and Holder did not miss out, driving one over cow corner and then pounding another straight. In just two overs, the game tilted decisively as 38 runs poured out of India’s grasp.
Even Bumrah, brought back to contain the surge, could not fully stem the tide. His final over, otherwise a study in discipline, still yielded boundaries as the batters, set and emboldened, attacked anything marginally off line. Across a brutal closing stretch, India conceded 57 runs in 26 balls — a phase that transformed a par total into a daunting one.
The figures tell their own story when woven into the flow of the innings. Bumrah’s spell, finishing with two wickets and conceding 34 from his four overs, was the only sustained success India had.
Hardik Pandya, despite claiming Rutherford, went at over ten an over, his final figures reflecting how his lengths were repeatedly targeted. Arshdeep Singh endured the harshest night, his four overs costing 49, including that decisive 16th.
Varun Chakravarthy’s variations brought Hope’s wicket but also leaked 46 runs as he struggled to close out his spell. Only Axar Patel, with his four overs costing just 24, managed to maintain control — yet even his spell was marred by the dropped chance that reopened the innings.
Layered over these numbers were the small but decisive errors: eleven wides that gifted free runs, four dropped catches that extended partnerships, and a missed run-out that would have broken the opening stand. In a match where the margin between victory and elimination is often a handful of runs, India conceded far too many without contest.
For West Indies, the innings was a testament to resilience. They absorbed the early pressure, counterpunched through Hetmyer, regrouped after Bumrah’s double strike, and then delivered a ruthless finish through Holder and Powell. Their final score of 195 was not built on a single partnership or burst, but on the accumulation of pressure and the relentless exploitation of India’s lapses.
India’s task now is clear, if daunting. A target of 196 at Eden Gardens demands a run rate of just under 10 an over — steep, but not unprecedented on a surface that has played true and fast. The outfield is quick, the square boundaries inviting, and the dew expected to aid stroke play in the second innings.
The chase, however, will require a recalibration of approach. The powerplay must bring intent without recklessness — return of around 55 to 60 runs with minimal wickets lost would keep the equation within reach. The middle overs will test India’s ability to rotate strike against spin and pace-off variations, particularly from Akeal Hosein and the West Indies support bowlers.
And above all, India must ensure that wickets are preserved for the final five overs, when the match can be won or lost in a flurry of boundaries.
There is also a mental equation to solve. The fielding errors, the wides, the dropped catches, loss of control — all of it must be parked. Chases of this magnitude are not won by desperation but by clarity, phase by phase, over by over.
As the innings break settled over Eden Gardens, the music swelled again and the tricolours waved just as fiercely. The narrative of the night has shifted from India dictating terms with the ball to India attempting to reclaim control with the bat. Because in this contest of “danger 11 versus danger 11,” India have already blinked once. If they are to avoid elimination, they cannot afford to blink again.