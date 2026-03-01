ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Danger 11 vs Danger 11 — and India Blink First

- By Meenakshi Rao

Kolkata: The floodlights came on early at Eden Gardens, but India never quite switched on. In a Super 8 decider framed as a contest of “danger 11 versus danger 11,” Suryakumar Yadav’s call at the toss — bowl first — was sound in theory, yet it unravelled through misfields, missed chances and a death-overs collapse that allowed West Indies to finish at195/4 in 20 overs. India now needs 196 to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The beginning did not hint at the chaos to come. Hardik Pandya found the right length early, cramping Shai Hope on the hip, yet Hope still muscled him for six and then eased into a cover drive with the kind of composure that defines top-order batting on a true pitch.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel followed with passages of control, but neither could apply sustained pressure. Roston Chase’s crisp cover drives off Arshdeep, and Hope’s ability to make room against Axar, kept the scoring brisk without appearing reckless.

India’s first significant incision should have arrived in the fifth over. Jasprit Bumrah out-thought Chase with a slower ball that forced a mishit, only for Abhishek Sharma to spill a regulation chance with butter fingers!

It was a moment that echoed around Eden Gardens, the gasp from the stands matched by the quiet sinking of shoulders in blue. A few deliveries later, Varun Chakravarthy missed a direct run-out opportunity. Those twin reprieves allowed West Indies to exit the powerplay at 45 without loss, not dominant, but comfortably ahead of the asking tempo.

Hope and Chase built with calm authority through the next phase. Even when Varun finally broke through in the ninth over — Hope bowled by a delivery that jagged back to hit off stump — the platform had already been laid. The run rate hovered above eight, and the West Indies batting line-up, long and fearless, sensed opportunity.

That sense of opportunity exploded when Shimron Hetmyer arrived. Hardik’s length was fractionally short, and Hetmyer’s swing was anything but — a whip over midwicket that travelled deep into the stands set the tone. Varun’s next over was even more telling: A ball dropped short was launched for six, the next, with width, slapped through cover. In a matter of minutes, West Indies had galloped to the brink of three figures with just one wicket down, and the familiar thud of drums in the stands started to carry a note of anxiety.

And then, for a brief, exhilarating passage, India fought back. Bumrah, summoned with the match tilting away, produced a masterclass in control and deception. Hetmyer, looking to repeat the previous over’s violence, feathered one behind — a marginal edge that the review confirmed.

Two balls later, Bumrah deceived Chase with pace-off again, and the batter chipped a simple catch to cover. From 99 for one, the West Indies were suddenly 103 for three. It was, in every sense, the over that should have defined the innings — the senior bowler taking control, the fielding side seizing momentum, the crowd re-engaged.

But cricket often punishes teams that fail to sustain those moments, and India let this one slip immediately. Axar Patel’s next over saw Sherfane Rutherford mistime a pull towards deep midwicket, a catch Tilak Varma settled under — only for the ball to burst through his hands and trickle over for six. It was India’s third dropped chance of the night and the costliest in terms of momentum. The energy drained from the fielding unit, and West Indies sensed the shift.

Hardik did break through soon after, his off-cutter drawing an edge from Rutherford to Sanju Samson, but the damage was psychological as much as numerical. Jason Holder walked in with clarity, Rovman Powell with intent, and both identified the same flaw in India’s bowling at the death: a tendency to miss lengths under pressure.