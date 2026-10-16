IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad For Bengaluru T20I As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Injury
Arshdeep Singh has sustained a shoulder injury and has been ruled out of the Bengaluru T20I.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have made a change to their squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies to be played in Bengaluru. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined the squad for the Bengaluru match in place of Arshdeep Singh, who suffered an injury to his bowling shoulder.
“The Men's Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth Muthoot FinCorp T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on October 17, 2026,” a press release from the BCCI read.
🚨 News 🚨 Arshdeep Singh sustains blow to bowling shoulder; Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to #TeamIndia’s squad for the Bengaluru T20I. More Details ▶️ https://t.co/i18NeqDLrU #INDvWI | @mflone_— BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026
“Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery.”
Bhuvneshwar has recently returned to the Indian team after four years as he got picked for the T20I series against New Zealand starting from 22 October. Bhuvneshwar’s last appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. The pacer, known for his swing factor, stormed back into the Indian team setup after taking 28 wickets at an outstanding economy of 7.95 for RCB in the IPL 2026.
Bhuvneshwar’s performance while being away from the India squad
Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In the former, he picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.33. However, next year he produced a dismal season, managing to take only 11 wickets in 16 matches with a poor economy of 9.35.
Bhuvneshwar was then picked by the RCB ahead of the 2025 season and the right-arm bowler scripted his way back into the national team with performances in the last two seasons. In 2025, he picked up 17 wickets from 14 fixtures with an economy of 9.29 and took it up a notch in 2026, taking 28 wickets from 16 matches.
India’s updated T20I squad
Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.