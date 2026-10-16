ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad For Bengaluru T20I As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Injury

Hyderabad: India have made a change to their squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies to be played in Bengaluru. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined the squad for the Bengaluru match in place of Arshdeep Singh, who suffered an injury to his bowling shoulder.

“The Men's Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth Muthoot FinCorp T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on October 17, 2026,” a press release from the BCCI read.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery.”

Bhuvneshwar has recently returned to the Indian team after four years as he got picked for the T20I series against New Zealand starting from 22 October. Bhuvneshwar’s last appearance came against New Zealand in November 2022. The pacer, known for his swing factor, stormed back into the Indian team setup after taking 28 wickets at an outstanding economy of 7.95 for RCB in the IPL 2026.

Bhuvneshwar’s performance while being away from the India squad