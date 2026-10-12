ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Surpasses MS Dhoni’s Record During India’s Comprehensive Win In Third T20I

Hyderabad: The Indian team got back to winning ways after losing the second T20I of the series against West Indies. The two sides locked horns at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on October 11, and the Indian team posted 223 to secure a win by 14 runs. The victory meant that India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. In the victory, captain Shreyas Iyer surpassed MS Dhoni’s record.

The victory put Iyer in the limelight as he etched his name in the record books. Surpassing former India captain MS Dhoni, Iyer became the captain under whom the team has scored the highest number of 200+ totals.

Before the commencement of the game, Dhoni and Iyer were tied in the list with 36 200+ totals. However, Iyer raced ahead as the team scored more than 200 runs on the 37th occasion under his captaincy.

27: Faf du Plessis (235)

25: Rohit Sharma (225)

23: Suryakumar Yadav (73)

Shreyas Iyer’s statement after the game

Shreyas Iyer praised the Indian bowlers for their confidence display in the victory over the Caribbean side.

“Well, it was wonderful, honestly. When the bowlers were up to the mark, they were pretty confident in terms of what they wanted to execute, and the clarity was very much visible when I was interacting with them. So they were decisive in their execution, and I also feel that when I was passing on the ball to them, each and every one was ready to take on the challenge, and that's what we want,” he said.

“That was a phenomenal start, what we got from Abhishek - those crucial runs in the powerplay. We know what he can offer, and then Ishan coming in and taking on the bowlers. He has been simply remarkable in the last couple of months. And then in between also, we never let West Indies take on the charge, even though we kept on losing wickets. We steadied the ship in the middle order as well.”