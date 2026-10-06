IND vs WI 1st T20 Weather Report: Live Streaming Details, Rain Probability, Head To Head Record And Pitch Report
The first T20I of the five-match series will be played in Lucknow on Tuesday and India will aim to get to a winning start.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will enter their post-Asian Games campaign with the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies on Tuesday in Lucknow. Both the teams are gearing up to switch to T20Is from ODIs but India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah played a key role in India’s successful campaign at the recently concluded Asian Games but he has been rested considering India's upcoming series against New Zealand in New Zealand. India will enter the contest on a high as they recently won the gold medal at the Asian Games.
ODI Series Won ➔ T20I Series Loading... 🎯 After an action-packed ODI campaign, #TeamIndia switches to T20 mode to take on the explosive Men in Maroon! 💪 Watch #INDvWI | 1st T20I 👉 TUE, 6th OCT, 6 PM https://t.co/RlJhzRnuCf— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2026
West Indies would like to take ahead their confidence from the third ODI where they beat India by five wickets.
IND vs WI weather report
There is no rain forecast throughout the match as rain probability is hovering between 4 to 1 % during that period. Thus, spectators can enjoy a full 40-over contest at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow according to a report by Accuweather. Also, it will be cooler in the evening as the temperature is forecasted to be fluctuating between 25 to 27 degree celsius.
Also, dew factor is expected to play a big factor in the second innings as the humidity is around 80 % during the second innings.
Fearless intent. Audacious cricket. No target too high. Big hits. Bigger moments. 🔥🏏 Captain #ShreyasIyer, #AbhishekSharma, #TilakVarma, #VaibhavSooryavanshi and #TeamIndia are ready to bring the heat against the West Indies! 👀💥 Andaaz toofani, khel aasmaani! 🌪️🔥 Watch #INDvWI, 1st T20I 👉 TUE, 6 OCT, 6 PM— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2026
Head to head
Both the teams have played 31 T20Is against each other with India dominating the matchup. India have won 20 fixtures while West indies have managed to win 10 matches. One match ended in no result.
Highest total: 245/6 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 27, 2016.
Lowest total: 95/9 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 3, 2009.
Biggest win (by runs): India won by 88 runs (Target: 189) on August 7, 2022.
Biggest win (by wickets): West Indies won by 9 wickets (Target: 191) on July 9, 2017.
Smallest win (by runs): West Indies won by 1 run (Target: 246) on August 27, 2016.
Smallest win (by wickets): West Indies won by 2 wickets (Target: 153) on August 6, 2023.
Pitch report
The pitch No.5 will host the contest and it is a surface which is a mixture of a red and black soil. Runs were flowing in the IPL 2026 at this venue with two matches witnessing more than 200-plus totals. The average score from 31 domestic T20 matches at this venue is 175 and Kolkata Knight Riders holds the honours of posting highest total at Ekana with a total of 235/6.
However, T20Is show a different picture where scoring runs has been tough. In six T20Is, the 1st innings average score is 160.
IND vs WI 1st T20I live streaming details
The series opener between the two nations will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Also, the live streaming will be shown on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir.
West Indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer