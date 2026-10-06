ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 1st T20 Weather Report: Live Streaming Details, Rain Probability, Head To Head Record And Pitch Report

Hyderabad: India will enter their post-Asian Games campaign with the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies on Tuesday in Lucknow. Both the teams are gearing up to switch to T20Is from ODIs but India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah played a key role in India’s successful campaign at the recently concluded Asian Games but he has been rested considering India's upcoming series against New Zealand in New Zealand. India will enter the contest on a high as they recently won the gold medal at the Asian Games.

West Indies would like to take ahead their confidence from the third ODI where they beat India by five wickets.

IND vs WI weather report

There is no rain forecast throughout the match as rain probability is hovering between 4 to 1 % during that period. Thus, spectators can enjoy a full 40-over contest at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow according to a report by Accuweather. Also, it will be cooler in the evening as the temperature is forecasted to be fluctuating between 25 to 27 degree celsius.

Also, dew factor is expected to play a big factor in the second innings as the humidity is around 80 % during the second innings.

Head to head

Both the teams have played 31 T20Is against each other with India dominating the matchup. India have won 20 fixtures while West indies have managed to win 10 matches. One match ended in no result.

Highest total: 245/6 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 27, 2016.

Lowest total: 95/9 in 20 overs (West Indies) on August 3, 2009.