IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Opening Fixture Of Series?
India are all set to play against West Indies in the 1st ODI of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: India are all set to play a three-match ODI series against West Indies starting from Sunday, September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The most discussed point of the match will be the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The star duo now plays only one format in international cricket and they are returning to play 50-over cricket after a long-time.
The reason behind the focus on the veteran duo is the arrival of the ODI World Cup in 2027. The role of both the players in the marquee tournament will be crucial as the competition will be played in South Africa where the bowlers usually get some assistance from the surface. However, it will be interesting to see whether the pitches in South Africa offer swing and seam movement during the World Cup as there are reports emerging that the drop-in pitches are being imported for the event.
THE ROAD TO 2027 STARTS NOW! 🏆— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 26, 2026
A new chapter begins on home soil as Team India gets set to take on the West Indies. 🇮🇳
The journey has begun. The stage is set. Let the battle begin! 🔥#INDvWI 👉 1st ODI 👉 SUN, 27th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/sh3SKxfgI7
Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are the notable exclusions from the team. Also, Shreyas Iyar, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar are not in the squad. The team will be aiming to register a dominant series win over the Caribbean side.
IND vs WI 1st ODI weather report
According to the AccuWeather, the rain chances in the first three hours are hovering around 20-25 %. Thus, a passing shower or slight drizzle might cause a slight delay but the possibility of the match getting washed out looks slim. From the 6 PM when the second innings is likely to start, the rain probability reduces and it slips down to only 7 % throughout the innings.
Swipe 👉 to see why this home series is unmissable 🤩#INDvWI 👉 1st ODI 👉 SUN, 27th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/UHOHZ1Mslb— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 26, 2026
The temperature is likely to be around 30 degree celsius and the weather is likely to be cloudy in the evening.
Head to head
Both the teams have played a total of 142 ODIs against each other with India winning 72 while West Indies winning 64 fixtures. Six matches ended in no result or tie.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.
West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.