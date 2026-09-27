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IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Opening Fixture Of Series?

Hyderabad: India are all set to play a three-match ODI series against West Indies starting from Sunday, September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The most discussed point of the match will be the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The star duo now plays only one format in international cricket and they are returning to play 50-over cricket after a long-time.

The reason behind the focus on the veteran duo is the arrival of the ODI World Cup in 2027. The role of both the players in the marquee tournament will be crucial as the competition will be played in South Africa where the bowlers usually get some assistance from the surface. However, it will be interesting to see whether the pitches in South Africa offer swing and seam movement during the World Cup as there are reports emerging that the drop-in pitches are being imported for the event.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are the notable exclusions from the team. Also, Shreyas Iyar, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar are not in the squad. The team will be aiming to register a dominant series win over the Caribbean side.

IND vs WI 1st ODI weather report

According to the AccuWeather, the rain chances in the first three hours are hovering around 20-25 %. Thus, a passing shower or slight drizzle might cause a slight delay but the possibility of the match getting washed out looks slim. From the 6 PM when the second innings is likely to start, the rain probability reduces and it slips down to only 7 % throughout the innings.