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IND-W vs THA-W Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs Thailand Match For Free In India?

A total of five T20 International matches have been played between the Indian and Thai women's cricket teams. The Indian women have maintained undisputed dominance, winning all five encounters, while Thailand has yet to secure a victory. Consequently, the head-to-head record heavily favours India.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Women's T20 Asia Cup, the Indian women's cricket team will participate in the Asian Games in Japan. This presents an excellent opportunity for the team to test its preparations. In the group stage, India will play against Thailand today, Hong Kong China on September 3, and Pakistan on September 5. Thailand played their opening match of the tournament against Hong Kong China, winning by a narrow margin of 6 runs.

Hyderabad: Two matches have been played so far in the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup. The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will play their first Group A match against Thailand on August 30. This tournament will be crucial for the Indian team, as their performance in T20 Internationals this year has not been up to the mark. India has dominated the Women's T20 Asia Cup, winning the trophy three times in five appearances in this format.

In this match, the Indian women's team will be looking for strong performances from both its experienced and young players. On the other hand, the Thai women's team will aim to challenge the Indian side through a collective team effort. The match between the two teams promises to be an exciting contest.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch here is generally considered balanced for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers might get some assistance from the new ball in the opening overs, while spinners could become effective as the match progresses. If batters overcome the initial challenges, a high score is likely.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in Dubai during the Group A match between India and Thailand. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius, while night-time temperatures are expected to hover around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to be around 46 to 47 percent, which will put the players to the test.

Where and how to watch India vs Thailand live streaming?

This will be the third T20 Asia Cup match between the Indian and Thai women's teams. The two sides will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the venue hosting all matches of the tournament. Of the two matches played there so far, one was won by the team batting first, while the other was won by the team chasing the target.

The match between the Indian and Thailand women's teams is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM. The match is being broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network, and fans can watch it on the Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 channels. Additionally, the match can be viewed for free on DD Sports. It will also be streamed live online on the SonyLIV app.