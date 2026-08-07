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India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Three-Day Practice Match In India?

Hyderabad: India will be looking to prepare fully for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a three-day warm-up match starting on August 7. The Test series will start on August 15, but the Men in Blue will be aiming to fine-tune their team combination with the fixture against Sri Lanka XI.

The Indian batting unit has been vulnerable against spin attacks during their recent home Test series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa. The team will be eyeing to cover those areas in the practice match.

The conditions in Sri Lanka are usually spin-friendly, and so the warm-up game will prepare them to face the Lankan spinners. Also, most of the members in the team have little experience of playing Test cricket in Sri Lanka, so the match will also play a key role in them acclimatising to the playing conditions.

Only KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the ones who have played in whites on the Lankan soil.

India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up live streaming details

When to watch the IND vs SL XI warm-up match?

The warm-up fixture between India and Sri Lanka XI will be played from Friday, August 7 till Sunday, August 9. The match will be held at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. The match will commence at 10 AM IST, with the toss to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs SL XI warm-up match?