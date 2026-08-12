IND vs SL: Ajinkya Rahane Returns For India vs Sri Lanka Test Series In New Role
Ajinkya Rahane will make his commentary debut in the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just a few days after taking retirement, the former Indian cricketer is set to return to the sport for the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he will make his comeback in a new role. The 38-year-old will begin his journey as a commentator with the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka.
Speaking on his upcoming commentary stint, Rahane expressed his excitement of taking over the new role.
"I'm excited to make my Test commentary debut for India's tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective," Rahane said in a press release as quoted by PTI.
🚨 AJINKYA RAHANE IN COMMENTARY 🚨— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 12, 2026
- Ajinkya Rahane will be doing commentary in India Vs Sri Lanka Test series on Sony Network. pic.twitter.com/OPGBXWQHSq
"I'm looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match.”
Rahane announced his retirement a few days back while taking on social media.
"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance," Rahane said in a video message on his Instagram account.
"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket, and all formats," he added in the clip that was captioned 'Cap number 278, signing off'.
The Indian cricket team is touring Sri Lanka this month for a two-match Test series. The first Test between the two teams will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on August 15. This will be followed by the second Test in Colombo on August 23.
Both teams are gearing up for the series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship. Former Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane will also start a new chapter in the series.
Rahane has played 85 Tests for India, scoring 5,077 runs with 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. Rahane, who also captained the Indian Test team, created history by winning the Test series 2-1 on Australian soil. He has led the Indian team in 6 Tests, winning 4 and drawing 2. He is also the captain who has not suffered a single defeat, with 4 wins and 2 draws.