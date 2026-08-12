ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Ajinkya Rahane Returns For India vs Sri Lanka Test Series In New Role

Hyderabad: Just a few days after taking retirement, the former Indian cricketer is set to return to the sport for the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he will make his comeback in a new role. The 38-year-old will begin his journey as a commentator with the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on his upcoming commentary stint, Rahane expressed his excitement of taking over the new role.

"I'm excited to make my Test commentary debut for India's tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective," Rahane said in a press release as quoted by PTI.

"I'm looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match.”