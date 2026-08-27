ETV Bharat / sports

Dinusha, Nuwantha Frustrate India With Dogged Batting As SL Take Lunch At 329/6

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, plays a shot on day five of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, ( PTI )

Colombo: Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha stonewalled a flat-looking Indian bowling attack for an entire session to take Sri Lanka to 329 for six at lunch, miraculously keeping the hosts afloat on the fifth day of the second and final Test here on Thursday.

Dinusha and Nuwantha have so far added 111 runs for the seventh-wicket stand but, more importantly batted out 39.4 overs so far in the second innings, thwarting the Indian advances.

Dinusha (55, 184m, 106b) and Nuwantha (46, 172m, 149b) were batting at the break. Sri Lanka started the day from 229 for six, ahead by a mere 16 runs and ever closer to a defeat.

But the gumption of Dinusha, who made a hundred in the first innings, and Nuwantha ensured that the hosts extended their lead to 116 runs. The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, added one more chapter to their aeons-old struggles against late-order batters.