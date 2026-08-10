ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Sarfaraz Khan Marks Test Return With Instagram Post And Training Kit Jersey

With Devdutt Padikkal scoring a century in the practice match, Sarfaraz might find it difficult to get a spot in the playing XI. Sarfaraz was last included in the squad during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where India suffered a defeat by 4-1. The 28-year-old has a first-class average of 64.73 in 62 matches but has managed to make only six Test appearances for India.

Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan marked his return to the Indian Test team after a gap of two years by donning India’s training kit and also posting a photograph with his father, Naushad Khan. He has been named as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan, as the latter sustained a toe injury. He has been selected for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will commence on August 15.

Sarfaraz’s inclusion was revealed by the BCCI on Sunday through an official release.

“Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress,” the statement read.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026,” it added.

Indian team has been under criticism after they suffered a defeat against South Africa in the Test series (November 2025), the ODI series against New Zealand (January 2026) and the T20I series against England recently. The poor string of results has put the management under question, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir facing a lot of flak.