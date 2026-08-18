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IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Scripts History Completing 100 Sixes In Test Cricket

Hyderabad: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant rewrote the history books during his knock of 66 runs in the second innings for India in the ongoing Galle Test. The Indian team is playing Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, and Pant played a key role in the team's total of 193 runs in the second innings. During his knock, he became the first Indian and fastest batter to hit 100 Test sixes.

First Indian to hit 100 sixes

Before Pant completed 100 Test sixes, Virender Sehwag was the highest in the list of Indians with most maximums in red-ball cricket. Sehwag had hit 91 sixes from 104 Test matches. Rohit Sharma had hit 88 sixes while Ravindra Jadeja has 82 Test sixes so far to his name.

Pant’s knock for India in the second innings included two sixes, one of which became historic. Also, his stay at the crease helped the Indian team set a target of 372 for the opposition.

Fastest to 100 Test sixes (By innings)

Pant achieved the milestone, surpassing Adam Gilchrist, who completed the feat in 130 innings.

89 – Rishabh Pant*

130 – Adam Gilchrist

151 – Ben Stokes

170 – Brendon McCullum

Least deliveries taken to 100 Test sixes

4918 - Rishabh Pant

6578 - Adam Gilchrist