IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Scripts History Completing 100 Sixes In Test Cricket
Rishabh Pant became the first Indian to hit 100 sixes and has also become the fastest to achieve the feat.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant rewrote the history books during his knock of 66 runs in the second innings for India in the ongoing Galle Test. The Indian team is playing Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, and Pant played a key role in the team's total of 193 runs in the second innings. During his knock, he became the first Indian and fastest batter to hit 100 Test sixes.
First Indian to hit 100 sixes
Before Pant completed 100 Test sixes, Virender Sehwag was the highest in the list of Indians with most maximums in red-ball cricket. Sehwag had hit 91 sixes from 104 Test matches. Rohit Sharma had hit 88 sixes while Ravindra Jadeja has 82 Test sixes so far to his name.
Pant’s knock for India in the second innings included two sixes, one of which became historic. Also, his stay at the crease helped the Indian team set a target of 372 for the opposition.
Fastest to 100 Test sixes (By innings)
Pant achieved the milestone, surpassing Adam Gilchrist, who completed the feat in 130 innings.
89 – Rishabh Pant*
130 – Adam Gilchrist
151 – Ben Stokes
170 – Brendon McCullum
Least deliveries taken to 100 Test sixes
4918 - Rishabh Pant
6578 - Adam Gilchrist
9042 - Ben Stokes
9756 - Brendon McCullum
Most sixes in Test cricket
Ben Stokes — 138 sixes
Brendon McCullum — 107 sixes
Rishabh Pant — 100 sixes*
Adam Gilchrist — 100 sixes
Tim Southee — 98 sixes
India extended their lead on Day 4
India extended their 178-run lead on the fourth day of the match as Rishabh Pant scored a half-century and the team crossed the lead of 350 runs. Also, KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) made significant contributions for the hosts.
Earlier in the match, India posted 462 on the scoreboard as Devdutt Padikkal (167), KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) made important contributions for the team. Prabath Jayasuriya picked four wickets for the Lankan side while Keshara Nuwantha took three wickets.
The team then wrapped up Sri Lanka on 284 as Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the ball, taking four and three wickets respectively. Sonal Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80) provided some resistance for the hosts, but they were unable to take the team towards the first innings total posted by the Indian team.