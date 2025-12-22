IND vs SL: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Quickest To 4000 T20I Runs In Women's Cricket
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history, becoming the first batter from the country to score 4000 T20I runs.
Hyderabad: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana created history during Indian women's eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first clash of the five-match T20I series in Vizag on Sunday, December 21. The left-handed batter played a knock of run-a-ball 25. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with an unbeaten knock of 69 runs, but Mandhana also grabbed the limelight, achieving a unique feat.
Mandhana becomes the first batter to achieve this feat
The left-handed batter became the first batter to score 4000 T20I runs in the women’s T20Is. Also, she became the second batter across the globe to achieve the feat after Suzie Bates of New Zealand, amassing 4716 runs in 177 T20Is. The New Zealand legend made her debut in 2007 and has been one of the elite cricketers in women’s cricket. However, Mandhana is quickest in terms of reaching the feat as she made it to the mark in just 3227 deliveries, as compared to 3675 balls taken by Bates to complete the milestone.
Harmanpreet Kaur sits in the third position in the list of batters scoring the most runs with a tally of 3666 runs after making her debut in 2009.
After making her debut in 2013, Mandhana has played 154 matches so far.
Coming into the match, Mandhana needed 18 runs to reach the milestone. She scored her 18th run in the fifth over of the innings while facing Chamari Athapaththu. The 29-year-old played an aerial shot over extra cover and completed the 4000 T20I runs.
India thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets
India registered an easy win over the Lankan side thanks to an all-rounder performance. Bowling first, they restricted the visitors to 121/6 with Vishmi Gunaratne (39) being the highest run-scorer in the innings. The chase was a walk in the park for the hosts as they took down the target in just 14.4 overs as Jemimah Rodrigues smoked an unbeaten 69 runs from 44 deliveries.