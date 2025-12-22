ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Quickest To 4000 T20I Runs In Women's Cricket

Hyderabad: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana created history during Indian women's eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first clash of the five-match T20I series in Vizag on Sunday, December 21. The left-handed batter played a knock of run-a-ball 25. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with an unbeaten knock of 69 runs, but Mandhana also grabbed the limelight, achieving a unique feat.

Mandhana becomes the first batter to achieve this feat

The left-handed batter became the first batter to score 4000 T20I runs in the women’s T20Is. Also, she became the second batter across the globe to achieve the feat after Suzie Bates of New Zealand, amassing 4716 runs in 177 T20Is. The New Zealand legend made her debut in 2007 and has been one of the elite cricketers in women’s cricket. However, Mandhana is quickest in terms of reaching the feat as she made it to the mark in just 3227 deliveries, as compared to 3675 balls taken by Bates to complete the milestone.