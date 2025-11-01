ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs SA W: India And South Africa To Lock Horns In ICC Event Final Once Again

Hyderabad: India and South Africa are set to square off against each other once again in the final of an ICC event, as they will lock horns in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. The tournament will get a new champion as both teams have stayed away from the silverware.

India’s path to the final was not smooth as they faced three consecutive defeats in the group stage. A win against New Zealand in their penultimate match of the group stage helped them secure a berth in the semifinal. South Africa have suffered a solitary loss in the tournament and that was against Australia. Interestingly, Australia have been knocked out of the tournament by India in the semis.

The recent encounter was in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The two nations have played ICC finals against each other on three crucial occasions previously. Out of the three marquee finals, India emerged triumphant on all occasions.

Men’s U19 World Cup Final 2008

India have played against South Africa on three crucial occasions so far. Both sides locked horns in 2008 in the Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup final. Tanmay Srivastava was the highest scorer for India with a knock of 46 runs, and he helped the team post a total of 159.