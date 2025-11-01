IND W vs SA W: India And South Africa To Lock Horns In ICC Event Final Once Again
India have met South Africa in the final of the ICC events on multiple occasions, and the latest one was the Under-19 Women's T20 WC.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and South Africa are set to square off against each other once again in the final of an ICC event, as they will lock horns in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. The tournament will get a new champion as both teams have stayed away from the silverware.
India’s path to the final was not smooth as they faced three consecutive defeats in the group stage. A win against New Zealand in their penultimate match of the group stage helped them secure a berth in the semifinal. South Africa have suffered a solitary loss in the tournament and that was against Australia. Interestingly, Australia have been knocked out of the tournament by India in the semis.
The recent encounter was in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The two nations have played ICC finals against each other on three crucial occasions previously. Out of the three marquee finals, India emerged triumphant on all occasions.
Men’s U19 World Cup Final 2008
India have played against South Africa on three crucial occasions so far. Both sides locked horns in 2008 in the Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup final. Tanmay Srivastava was the highest scorer for India with a knock of 46 runs, and he helped the team post a total of 159.
In response, the South Africa Under-19 side managed to reach only 103/8 and suffered a loss by 12 runs in a rain-affected game at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
South Africa were up against India in the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. In a thrilling contest that went down the wire, India won the match by seven runs thanks to a brilliant boundary-line catch from Suryakumar Yadav to help India win.
Virat Kohli played a knock of 76 runs from 59 deliveries while Axar Patel scored 47 runs from 31 balls, helping India post 176/7 on the scoreboard. South Africa scored 169/8 in response, and Hardik Pandya played a key role in India’s win with three wickets.
Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025
India locked horns against South Africa in the final of the U19 T20 World Cup 2025 and beat the opposition by nine wickets. Bowling first, they bundled out the South African innings on 82 from just 20 overs. India chased down the target in just 11.2 overs and won the match.
Gongadi Trisha displayed an all-round performance in the match, picking three wickets while scoring an unbeaten 44 runs with the bat.