ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: A River, A Roar, A Ring of Fire; Motera Awaits Its Next Thunderclap

There is, though, a memory of silence here. On a November night in 2023, when Australia completed their ambush in the ODI World Cup Final, even the Sabarmati seemed loud by contrast. The hush was so complete you could hear the scrape of spikes and the soft thud of pads as Suryakumar Yadav chased the fading target of 14 runs. In Kolkata, fury might have spilt over; in Motera, grief pressed a mute button. It was a different kind of theatre, restraint in a place built for roar.

For a match of no consequences against the Netherlands, 68,500 people still poured in — half the 180x150 yard arena’s potential, yet already a tidal swell of blue. Under the lights against South Africa, the numbers will double and then 1.3 lakh throats will cheer, a living decibel meter, the largest cricket crowd anywhere. It has outgrown the old benchmarks, dwarfing the Melbourne Cricket Ground and making the Eden Gardens feel intimate by comparison.

Ahmedabad: The only serenity around the megalithic Narendra Modi Stadium is the Sabarmati River flowing gently, soundlessly behind it. The rest of it all is kinetic – crowded, noisy, busy, hyper, living under the metro pillars on one side, and unusually frenzied all around, the stadium is a legend of contours, an argument about size and sound.

The architecture amplifies both moods. Conceived by Populous with engineering muscle from Larsen & Toubro, the bowl is circular and symmetrical, a 360-degree promise of sightlines without pillars or interruptions. Cantilevers hold up the tiers, radial concourses breathe air through the structure to keep it cool, and parametric modelling has shaped everything from crowd flow to the geometry of the stands. It is a stadium that looks like it is moving even when it stands still.

The sense of scale continues beyond the boundary rope. The walk from gate to bowl can stretch close to a kilometre, and the inner campus reads like a self-contained sports city: A five-star hotel, an indoor cricket academy, a presidential suite, practice squares, an Olympic-sized pool, tennis courts, 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, 11 pitches to choose from, and the GCA clubhouse that hums with its extensive facilities even on non-match days. The lighting is a signature, the roof-mounted LED system casting a uniform, shadow-free glow, a luminous “ring of fire” that circles the field without glare.

File Photo: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

For all its modernity, Motera’s cricketing personality is still being written. The surface has a reputation for being double-paced. The surface here is what Surya may call “tricky for T20”, but the wicket is known to be double-paced – it has runs, has juice for pacers, and can also get waylaid by spin at bedtime with dew caressing its greens with mischief.

This gives meaning to the toss here, especially under the lights in February. Surya’s run with tosses has been a long, unresolved lovers’ tiff, which he mostly loses. But Motera is there with all the chemical bombing and sopping and fanning out the dew from its insides. Technology at its best. Only now, Team India needs to get going with all the props the Narendra Modi Stadium offers with its glazed lighting, unfazed structure and the wherewithal to deal with eventualities.

Tonight, against South Africa, all of it will come together: The amphitheatre, the acoustics, the architecture, the surface with its moods. Motera is still young in cricketing folklore — its stories not yet sedimented like those of legacy grounds — but it is accumulating moments at a pace that mirrors its size. Every game here feels a little larger than the last, as if the venue itself is asking for it.

And when the noise rises — as it will come at 7 pm — the Sabarmati will keep its counsel, as also the fluttering life-size orange flag atop the sky touching pole. Everything else will speak, and how!