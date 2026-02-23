IND vs SA: We Messed Up On Grand Scale, Admits Ryan Ten Doeschate After Motera Meltdown
India Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate got candid on wrong calls during the press conference ahead of the match.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: “We understand we’ve made a lot of mistakes tonight… we messed up on a grand scale,” India’s Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted, making no scapegoats. The admission framed everything about India’s bruising defeat to South Africa in their first Super 8 clash — a game that exposed a side muddled in thinking, unsteady in selection, and alarmingly brittle in execution.
At the centre of the post-match inquest lay the call that has already become the tournament’s first major talking point: Dropping Axar Patel for Washington Sundar. Ten Doeschate’s explanation was rooted in pre-match theory — South Africa’s left-handed threat, the need for powerplay control, and Washington’s ability to bowl early. “A big part of the strategy today was how well he bowled in the powerplay… we more envisaged him bowling two overs there,” he said.
But the match ripped that logic apart. South Africa were 30 for 3 inside five overs. The powerplay phase India had planned so meticulously for never materialised as expected. Washington did not bowl up front, and India were left with a weakened middle-order batting spine — precisely where Axar’s stability has repeatedly bailed them out in crunch matches.
It was, in hindsight, selection by anticipation rather than adaptation. The conditions, the match situation, and the opposition’s recovery all demanded flexibility. India instead stuck rigidly to a script that the game quickly rendered irrelevant.
Doeschate insisted it was not “as straightforward” as dropping a vice-captain for a fringe player, but that is exactly how it looked in execution — and in outcome.
Batting Crisis
More worrying than one selection call is the pattern now forming around India’s batting. Three times in five games, they have lost a wicket in the very first over. The template — left-hand heavy at the top, aggressive powerplay intent, middle-order rebuild — is collapsing before it even begins. “Start every innings 0 for 1… that’s putting pressure on the middle players,” ten Doeschate admitted.
“Four times now teams have opened with part-time spin against us and taken a wicket… that’s obviously something we have to look at,” he said. Additionally, he wondered, “do you stick with the guys who have performed over the last 18 months and are just short of runs now, or do you twist and bring in a right-hander at the top? That’s a discussion we’ll have over the next few days.”
The think-tank now faces a fundamental choice: Persist with the current high-risk, high-tempo approach or recalibrate for surfaces that demand patience. The coach hinted that the management may finally intervene: “It’s come to the point now where… there are different ways to go about a chase,” he said.
This is no longer a blip. It is a systemic issue of approach versus conditions.
Left-Heavy Toppers
The management had built the batting around multiple left-handers to counter matchups. Instead, South Africa flipped that advantage — opening with spin, striking early, and pushing India into familiar early damage. Ten Doeschate acknowledged the dilemma: Stick with players who have delivered over 18 months, or “twist” and bring in a right-hander like Sanju Samson to break the pattern. That debate will now define India’s immediate future in the competition.
Middle Order Squeeze
The struggles of Abhishek Sharma at the head and Rinku Singh at the tail underline the thinness of India’s batting cushion. Ten Doeschate conceded this concern too: “The bulk of the runs are coming from Surya and Shivam… you’ve got quality players there who haven’t delivered,” he said. However, in the same breath he came to the rescue of Rinku Singh saying that “the 7-8 position in T20 cricket has become increasingly difficult.”
Abhishek’s preparation, disrupted by illness, has left him short of rhythm. Rinku, often arriving in lost causes, has had little chance to build innings. But in a World Cup, context offers no protection — output does.
Ten Doeschate spoke on both. “I won’t make excuses for Abhishek, but his preparation was disrupted with illness. When you start with three low scores, it weighs on you… he looks a little bit short at the moment,” he admitted.
As for Rinku, there was some defence. “That position has become incredibly tough in T20 cricket. He’s walked in with no time, sometimes having to turn down singles and then try and find boundaries straight away. He hasn’t had the best opportunities.”
Tactical Drift
Beyond selection and batting, India’s defeat was littered with small but telling tactical errors. Two no-balls, misjudged death overs, and bowling-order calls that may have been reversed in hindsight. Ten Doeschate did not hide from that either: “Against good teams… you have to get the majority of those small decisions right. We missed the mark a lot,” he said. Those margins are precisely what separate contenders from champions in a World Cup.
Clarity Concern
Perhaps the most alarming takeaway is not that India lost — it is that the team management appears caught between identities. Are they a fearless, high-tempo batting side that lives and dies by powerplay aggression? Or are they a tactically adaptable unit that reads surfaces and constructs innings?
Right now, they are neither fully one nor the other. And that indecision is bleeding into both selection and execution. The equation is simple now: Two wins from two against Zimbabwe and West Indies to stay alive. “The onus is on this group… to put in two solid performances,” Ten Doeschate said.
“The biggest challenge for us is finding a way to play on wickets that are not typical. Tonight again, we didn’t assess the conditions well enough. If you hit hard lengths on that pitch, it was difficult to score. South Africa did that well… we didn’t adapt quickly enough with the bat,” he said, coming down heavily on ability to deal with the surfaces. “We’ve spoken about adapting, but we haven’t implemented it across the board — and that’s cost us,” he added.
But the solutions required are not just about effort — they demand clarity: Reassess the Axar vs Washington balance, break the predictable left-hand heavy top order, adjust batting tempo to conditions, not just philosophy, tighten tactical decisions in the field
India still have the talent. What they lack, as this defeat showed starkly, is alignment between plan and reality. And unless that gap is closed quickly, this “one mess-up” Ten Doeschate spoke of may end up defining their entire business end of the World Cup.