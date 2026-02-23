ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: We Messed Up On Grand Scale, Admits Ryan Ten Doeschate After Motera Meltdown

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: “We understand we’ve made a lot of mistakes tonight… we messed up on a grand scale,” India’s Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted, making no scapegoats. The admission framed everything about India’s bruising defeat to South Africa in their first Super 8 clash — a game that exposed a side muddled in thinking, unsteady in selection, and alarmingly brittle in execution.

At the centre of the post-match inquest lay the call that has already become the tournament’s first major talking point: Dropping Axar Patel for Washington Sundar. Ten Doeschate’s explanation was rooted in pre-match theory — South Africa’s left-handed threat, the need for powerplay control, and Washington’s ability to bowl early. “A big part of the strategy today was how well he bowled in the powerplay… we more envisaged him bowling two overs there,” he said.

But the match ripped that logic apart. South Africa were 30 for 3 inside five overs. The powerplay phase India had planned so meticulously for never materialised as expected. Washington did not bowl up front, and India were left with a weakened middle-order batting spine — precisely where Axar’s stability has repeatedly bailed them out in crunch matches.

It was, in hindsight, selection by anticipation rather than adaptation. The conditions, the match situation, and the opposition’s recovery all demanded flexibility. India instead stuck rigidly to a script that the game quickly rendered irrelevant.

Doeschate insisted it was not “as straightforward” as dropping a vice-captain for a fringe player, but that is exactly how it looked in execution — and in outcome.

Batting Crisis

More worrying than one selection call is the pattern now forming around India’s batting. Three times in five games, they have lost a wicket in the very first over. The template — left-hand heavy at the top, aggressive powerplay intent, middle-order rebuild — is collapsing before it even begins. “Start every innings 0 for 1… that’s putting pressure on the middle players,” ten Doeschate admitted.

“Four times now teams have opened with part-time spin against us and taken a wicket… that’s obviously something we have to look at,” he said. Additionally, he wondered, “do you stick with the guys who have performed over the last 18 months and are just short of runs now, or do you twist and bring in a right-hander at the top? That’s a discussion we’ll have over the next few days.”

The think-tank now faces a fundamental choice: Persist with the current high-risk, high-tempo approach or recalibrate for surfaces that demand patience. The coach hinted that the management may finally intervene: “It’s come to the point now where… there are different ways to go about a chase,” he said.

This is no longer a blip. It is a systemic issue of approach versus conditions.

Left-Heavy Toppers

The management had built the batting around multiple left-handers to counter matchups. Instead, South Africa flipped that advantage — opening with spin, striking early, and pushing India into familiar early damage. Ten Doeschate acknowledged the dilemma: Stick with players who have delivered over 18 months, or “twist” and bring in a right-hander like Sanju Samson to break the pattern. That debate will now define India’s immediate future in the competition.