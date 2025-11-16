ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill To Take No Further Part In Remainder Of Kolkata Test

Hyderabad: India skipper Shubman Gill will not participate in the remainder of the ongoing 1st Test match of the bilateral series between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The right-handed batter has been ruled out of the game due to a neck injury, according to the latest update shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

The incident took place during the second day of the opening Test between India and South Africa when Gil tried to play a slog sweep while facing South African spinner Simon Harmer.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.