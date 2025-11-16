IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill To Take No Further Part In Remainder Of Kolkata Test
India skipper Shubman Gill will miss the remainder of the match after he suffered a neck spasm on Day 1 of the 1st Test.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: India skipper Shubman Gill will not participate in the remainder of the ongoing 1st Test match of the bilateral series between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The right-handed batter has been ruled out of the game due to a neck injury, according to the latest update shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.
The incident took place during the second day of the opening Test between India and South Africa when Gil tried to play a slog sweep while facing South African spinner Simon Harmer.
"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.
Gill’s stay at the crease was very short as he played just three deliveries before leaving the field. The right-handed batter smashed Harmer for a four towards deep backward square leg, but immediately grabbed his neck after completing his shot due to the effect caused by the motion.
The team physio quickly attended to the injury of the batter caused in the 35th over after the drinks break. In the same over, Harmer had dismissed Washington Sundar. The Indian innings was bundled out on 189, and they took a lead of 40 runs in the first innings.
South Africa has taken a lead of more than 100 runs in the second innings and is heading for a decent total with Temba Bavuma scoring a fifty on the third day of the match.
The pitch has been very difficult for the batters to get adjusted to, and it has been a low-scoring match as a result.