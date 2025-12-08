IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Joins Indian Squad Ahead Of T20I Series
Indian skipper Shubman Gill has joined the squad ahead of the first T20I against South Africa.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: After the Test and ODI series, India and South Africa are now ready to play a T20 series. The five-match T20 series is scheduled to begin on December 9th, with the first match being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Before the match, there's good news for India as vice-captain Shubman Gill has joined the squad.
Gill was ruled out of the Test and ODI series after sustaining a neck injury in the first Test. He has now joined the T20 squad after completing his neck injury rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence on Sunday, December 7. In a viral video, Gill was seen sitting in the team bus with his T20 opening partner Abhishek Sharma.
Different captains in all three formats
Due to Gill's absence in the ongoing series against South Africa, Rishabh Pant captained the Test team, while KL Rahul led the team in the ODIs. India lost the two-match Test series 0-2 but managed to win the ODI series 2-1.
However, Suryakumar Yadav will now captain the Indian team in the T20 series. Under his captaincy, India has not lost a single series in this format so far, and the Men in Blue defeated the Proteas on their home soil in the T20 World Cup final and in a T20 series that same year.
India vs South Africa T20 Series Schedule
First T20: December 9, Cuttack, 7:00 PM
Second T20: December 11, Chandigarh (Mullanpur), 7:00 PM
Third T20: December 14, Dharamshala, 7:00 PM
Fourth T20: December 17, Lucknow, 7:00 PM
Fifth T20: December 19, Ahmedabad, 7:00 PM
India’s T20I squad for the South Africa series
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.