IND Vs SA 2nd Test: India Lose Early Wickets Chasing 549 Target Set By South Africa

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot, right, during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 ( PTI )

Guwahati: South Africa were in fulll control of the ongoing second Test against India at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here as the visitors set a daunting target of 549 runs.

In reply, India was teetering at 27 for 2 at stumps, having lost both openers KL Rahul (13) and Yashshvi Jaiswal (6) cheaply. While pacer Marco Jansen accounted for the left-handed batter Jaiswal, who edged to Kyle Verreynne, offie Simon Harmer cleaned up the Karnataka batter.

One-down Sai Sudharshan (2 not out) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out) are holding the fort. ISouth Africa need 8 wickets for a win. For India, someone will have to stand tall to avoid an embracing defeat.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma attempts to take a run as India's Sai Sudharsan fields the ball during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Tuesday (PTI)

Earlier, at tea, in the second innings, South Africa was comfortably placed at 220 for 4. After the break, they declared their innings at 260 for 5 and it will be an uphill task for the Indian batters on the day four and five track, which is aiding the spinners. Tristun Stubbs top scored with 94, hammering nine boundaries and a six. Once he fell, South African skipper Temba Bavuma declared the innings.

South Africa, who opted to bat in the Test, were bowled out for 489 in the first innings. They then bundled out India for just 201 and did not enforce the follow on. In the second essay, South African openers Ryan Rickleton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) once again had a half-century stand before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja removed both.

Rickleton, trying to reach to the pitch of the delivery, came too close and his lofted drive over cover couldn't beat Mohammed Siraj, who timed his jump to perfection. In case of Markram, Jadeja bowled a classical left-arm orthodox spinner's delivery. He tossed it a tad slower drawing Markram into a forward defensive. The batter had covered the angle perfectly but the ball gripped and then turned sharply to pass the outer edge and hit the off-stump.