IND Vs SA 2nd Test: India Lose Early Wickets Chasing 549 Target Set By South Africa
It will be a difficult task for India as they still need 522 runs on the final day. India have lost both the openers.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Guwahati: South Africa were in fulll control of the ongoing second Test against India at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here as the visitors set a daunting target of 549 runs.
In reply, India was teetering at 27 for 2 at stumps, having lost both openers KL Rahul (13) and Yashshvi Jaiswal (6) cheaply. While pacer Marco Jansen accounted for the left-handed batter Jaiswal, who edged to Kyle Verreynne, offie Simon Harmer cleaned up the Karnataka batter.
One-down Sai Sudharshan (2 not out) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out) are holding the fort. ISouth Africa need 8 wickets for a win. For India, someone will have to stand tall to avoid an embracing defeat.
Earlier, at tea, in the second innings, South Africa was comfortably placed at 220 for 4. After the break, they declared their innings at 260 for 5 and it will be an uphill task for the Indian batters on the day four and five track, which is aiding the spinners. Tristun Stubbs top scored with 94, hammering nine boundaries and a six. Once he fell, South African skipper Temba Bavuma declared the innings.
South Africa, who opted to bat in the Test, were bowled out for 489 in the first innings. They then bundled out India for just 201 and did not enforce the follow on. In the second essay, South African openers Ryan Rickleton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) once again had a half-century stand before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja removed both.
Rickleton, trying to reach to the pitch of the delivery, came too close and his lofted drive over cover couldn't beat Mohammed Siraj, who timed his jump to perfection. In case of Markram, Jadeja bowled a classical left-arm orthodox spinner's delivery. He tossed it a tad slower drawing Markram into a forward defensive. The batter had covered the angle perfectly but the ball gripped and then turned sharply to pass the outer edge and hit the off-stump.
One-down Tristan Stubbs frustrated the Indian bowlers. Skipper Temba Bavuma had a rare failure as he did not trouble the scorers and fell for just 3. He was caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy off Washington Sundar in the 32nd over. South Africa slipped to 77 for 3.
The fall of Bavuma, did not affect Stubbs, who made the Indian bowlers toil. He found an ably ally in Tony De Zorzi (49 off 68) balls as the duo stitched a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket and took the game away from India.
Zorzi hit four boundaries and a six but missed a deserving half-century after he was trapped in front of the wickets by Ravindra Jadeja. Wiaan Mulder joined Stubbs, who had notched up his half century, and the duo continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers.
Stubbs fell on 94 and missed a deserving century. He was cleaned up by Jadeja. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he rerturned with figures of 4 for 62.
Eaerlier, Jadeja and Washington Sundar got appreciable turn but South Africa extended their overall lead to 395 runs by tea. Going into the break, South Africa had reached 107 for three in 40 overs in their second innings.
South Africa have won the first Test held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and would be aiming for a whitewash. The Indian team led by Rishabh Pant have the task of saving the Test. Winning from this position would be a herculan task for the hosts.
For the record, no team has ever chased a 400-plus total to win a Test in Asia. The highest successful chase in Asia was 395 by the West Indies against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021. The highest in India is 387 by India against England in Chennai in 2008. If India chase the target, it will be the higest in Asia.
Also read:
IND Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India All Out For 201 As Pacer Marco Jansen Puts South Africa In Command