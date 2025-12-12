IND vs SA: Robin Uthappa Vouches For Sanju Samson For Opening Slot In T20Is
Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has questioned Shubman Gill’s batting position in the Indian T20I team.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has questioned Sanju Samson’s exclusion from India’s playing XI. He also shared a blunt review of the vice-captain of Shubman Gill’s performance in the shortest format in recent times.
Shubman Gill’s lean patch in the T20Is has raised several questions about his selection call in the Indian team. The right-handed batter was dismissed on a golden duck in the second T20I against South Africa. Chasing a daunting target of 214, Gill stayed at the crease for just one ball as he was caught in the first slip on a delivery bowled by Lungi Ngidi.
Smason, who smashed three centuries in T20Is in 2024, while opening the innings. He was eventually ruled out of the squad, and on the other hand, Gill, who has been out of touch, has been backed by the team management.
The former Indian batter further added that Sanju Samson shouldn’t have been kept out of the playing XI.
"I beg the question: what did the partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson do so grossly wrong that they had to be replaced? I understand Surya in the pre-series conference, where he said Shubman has actually been in the T20 squad before Sanju got his opportunity. But when Sanju did get his opportunity, he got three hundreds. He was the first guy among the youngsters here to get hundreds in T20 cricket. It was after that when Abhishek got it, and after that when Tilak actually got it. So he perhaps even inspired the guys and challenged them, because at that point, they were figuring out who was going to be the next opener for India in T20 cricket," Uthappa said.
"So you have a proven opener, who’s averaging just below Abhishek Sharma at this point, and you decided to move him to the middle order and then slowly leave him out. What wrong has he done? is my question. He deserves to have that opportunity," he added.
He was also blunt while assessing Gill’s performance in the shortest format.
"I think he’s trying different things, and it’s not working for him, so obviously he must be feeling the heat as well, even though he’s vice-captain. And then there are narratives around — and we were talking about Sanju now missing out, even though he has not done much wrong. I mean, he’s the same guy who has got three hundreds in a year,” he added.
Samson was emerging through the ranks last year and was forming a solid opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma last year. However, his scoring momentum stalled after Gill was recalled into the T20I setup and was appointed as vice-captain.