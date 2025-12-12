ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Robin Uthappa Vouches For Sanju Samson For Opening Slot In T20Is

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has questioned Sanju Samson’s exclusion from India’s playing XI. He also shared a blunt review of the vice-captain of Shubman Gill’s performance in the shortest format in recent times.

Shubman Gill’s lean patch in the T20Is has raised several questions about his selection call in the Indian team. The right-handed batter was dismissed on a golden duck in the second T20I against South Africa. Chasing a daunting target of 214, Gill stayed at the crease for just one ball as he was caught in the first slip on a delivery bowled by Lungi Ngidi.

Smason, who smashed three centuries in T20Is in 2024, while opening the innings. He was eventually ruled out of the squad, and on the other hand, Gill, who has been out of touch, has been backed by the team management.

The former Indian batter further added that Sanju Samson shouldn’t have been kept out of the playing XI.

"I beg the question: what did the partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson do so grossly wrong that they had to be replaced? I understand Surya in the pre-series conference, where he said Shubman has actually been in the T20 squad before Sanju got his opportunity. But when Sanju did get his opportunity, he got three hundreds. He was the first guy among the youngsters here to get hundreds in T20 cricket. It was after that when Abhishek got it, and after that when Tilak actually got it. So he perhaps even inspired the guys and challenged them, because at that point, they were figuring out who was going to be the next opener for India in T20 cricket," Uthappa said.