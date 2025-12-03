ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Back To Back Hundreds For Virat Kohli; Scores 53rd ODI Century In 90 Deliveries

After completing his ton, Kohli jumped off in the air just like an Olympian who celebrates his victory after winning a medal. His helmet was off, and there were loud chants for cheering him by the spectators. The 37-year-old scored 102 runs from 93 deliveries before guiding the Indian side in a strong stage.

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli smashed his second consecutive ODI hundred in the second fixture of the three-match series against South Africa. After scoring a match-winning hundred in Ranchi, Kohli continued his form in Raipur as well, completing his century in 90 deliveries. The right-handed batter scored his 53rd ODI hundred. He scored his 84th international century.

In the two knocks before the game, Kohli scored 50* and 135. With the century in Raipur, he became the batter to script the most streaks of three or more consecutive innings of 50-plus scores in ODIs (13). The next most in the 50-over format is by Rohit Sharma (11) and Sachin Tendulkar (10). Also, Kohli now has 11 different streaks of hundreds in two or more consecutive ODI innings. The next most is by South Africa's AB de Villiers, who has six streaks.

Kohli has been in impressive form as he scored an unbeaten 74 in the last match of the Australia series after scoring two ducks in the first two matches. Also, Kohli's form is very crucial for him at the current stage, as there has been a lot of chatter around his and Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. Some media reports have suggested that there is an uncertainty hovering around the duo's inclusion, and they will have to churn out consistent performances in the future to retain their spot in the side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scores maiden ODI century

Ruturaj stitched a crucial partnership with Kohli after the team was at 62/2. He added 195 runs for the third wicket, scoring his maiden ODI hundred in the process. The right-handed batter scored 105 runs from 83 deliveries before being dismissed by Marco Jansen.