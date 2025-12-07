ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Slams IPL Owner After His Criticism Over Coaching Role

Hyderabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not mince his words during the press conference after the team won the ODI series against South Africa by 2-1 on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. Gambhir stated that he was shocked by the criticism of his coaching role. Also, he slammed an Indian Premier League (IPL) team owner, saying people do not have the right to interfere in his domain.

Many reports suggested that he was referring to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had suggested a specialist red-ball coach for Team India after they were clean-swept by South Africa in the home series.

Gambhir has been under scrutiny in recent times, particularly in light of India’s performance in Test cricket. Under his coaching, India have lost five of their last seven Tests. He said in the press conference that no one should interfere in the domain.