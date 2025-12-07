IND vs SA: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Slams IPL Owner After His Criticism Over Coaching Role
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has responded to the criticism of his coaching ways after India’s ODI series win against South Africa.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not mince his words during the press conference after the team won the ODI series against South Africa by 2-1 on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. Gambhir stated that he was shocked by the criticism of his coaching role. Also, he slammed an Indian Premier League (IPL) team owner, saying people do not have the right to interfere in his domain.
Many reports suggested that he was referring to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had suggested a specialist red-ball coach for Team India after they were clean-swept by South Africa in the home series.
Gambhir has been under scrutiny in recent times, particularly in light of India’s performance in Test cricket. Under his coaching, India have lost five of their last seven Tests. He said in the press conference that no one should interfere in the domain.
“There were a few things said by people, who didn’t have any connection to cricket. One IPL owner also wrote about split coaching. This is very surprising. It’s important for people to stay in their domain. We don’t go into their domain. So, they have no right to interfere in what we do," he said.
Although the Indian team has won the Champions Trophy in ODIs and the Asia Cup in T20Is, they have struggled in Tests. They lost two of the four home series and also suffered a series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. However, the Men in Blue draw a Test series in England under the captaincy of Shubman Gill after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in the format.
Also, Gambhir has been facing flak on social media after reports emerged that he has questioned the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s place in the Indian team. Kohli has been brilliant in the ODI series against South Africa, amassing 302 runs from three innings, including two centuries and a fifty.