IND vs SA 1ST ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: India will be up against South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting from Sunday, November 30. The team will aim to put their humiliation of recent Test defeat against the Proteas and start with a victory in the series opener. The first ODI of the series is all set to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, which is also former India skipper MS Dhoni’s home ground. All eyes will be on the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be playing at home for the first time since March.

Both the stars were struggling to find rhythm in the first two matches of the series against Australia in October, but formed a decisive partnership in the third ODI, showcasing their batting prowess. Also, with a bunch of senior players being unavailable, the attention will be on the team combination. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are recovering from injuries.

South Africa will enter the series with winning momentum on their side as they dominated the hosts in the Tests with a clean sweep. South Africa will be missing the services of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the pace department.

Head-to-head

South Africa have an edge in the head-to-head record, winning 51 out of the 94 matches played between the two sides. On the other hand, India have won 40 encounters. Three matches ended in a no result.

IND vs SA 1st ODI live streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?