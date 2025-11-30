IND vs SA 1ST ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online?
India vs South Africa Live Streaming: India will play against South Africa in the 1st ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: India will be up against South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting from Sunday, November 30. The team will aim to put their humiliation of recent Test defeat against the Proteas and start with a victory in the series opener. The first ODI of the series is all set to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, which is also former India skipper MS Dhoni’s home ground. All eyes will be on the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be playing at home for the first time since March.
Both the stars were struggling to find rhythm in the first two matches of the series against Australia in October, but formed a decisive partnership in the third ODI, showcasing their batting prowess. Also, with a bunch of senior players being unavailable, the attention will be on the team combination. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are recovering from injuries.
Matchday! ⚡️
Ranchi hosts the first of three ODIs as #TheProteas Men charge in with momentum on their side, looking to keep the winning rhythm rolling. 💥🇿🇦
Catch every moment live on SuperSport! 📺 pic.twitter.com/2Obs9szIBb
South Africa will enter the series with winning momentum on their side as they dominated the hosts in the Tests with a clean sweep. South Africa will be missing the services of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the pace department.
📸 ODI Series Ready ✅
Head-to-head
South Africa have an edge in the head-to-head record, winning 51 out of the 94 matches played between the two sides. On the other hand, India have won 40 encounters. Three matches ended in a no result.
IND vs SA 1st ODI live streaming details
When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday, November 30, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.
Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI be held?
The first ODI between India and South Africa will be hosted by the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.
Which channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI?
The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India.
Where will live streaming be available for India vs South Africa 1st ODI?
The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(WK/C), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen