IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Disappointing Record With 13-Ball Over In Second T20I
Arshdeep Singh bowled a total of seven wides and bowled an over that included 13 deliveries.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: India pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a total of 13 deliveries in an over in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa. In the first international match played at the venue in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, South Africa won the match by 51 runs, and Arshdeep turned out to be quite expensive, conceding 54 runs from his four overs. The left-arm seamer created an embarrassing record during the match, and his coach even made head coach Gautam Gambhir lose his cool.
In the 11th over of the match, Arshdeep came up with an expensive over, leaking 18 runs from the six deliveries. However, his over lasted longer than the actual limit of six deliveries. He bowled a total of seven wides in an over, setting the record of becoming the bowler with the most wides in a single over in T20Is amongst Test-playing nations. He surpassed the record of Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, who had bowled six wides in an over against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2024.
-Most Wides (7) by a bowler in a T20 Ever.
-Joint most Extras given by a bowler in a single over.
-Most Deliveries bowled in a Single over ever.
#INDvsSA #ArshdeepSingh
The Indian pacer also bowled the joint-longest over in T20Is among full member nations, equalling Naveen’s record of bowling 13 deliveries in an over. Also, the 26-year-old registered his second-worst figures in T20Is.
This is just the hard work of Arshdeep Singh.
Arshdeep Singh bowls 7 wides to deliver longest over of 13 balls in T20I history
Quinton de Kock scores 90
Quinton de Kock starred in the South African innings with a knock of 90 runs from 45 deliveries. De Kock smashed five boundaries and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. Donovan Ferreira and David Miller scripted carnage at the fag end of the innings to take South Africa to 213/4 in the first innings, paving the way for a dominant win.
India, in response, were all out on 162 as Tilak Verma was the lone warrior at the crease, scoring 62 runs from 34 deliveries laced with five sixes. Ottneil Baartman picked up four wickets and played a key role in bundling out India on 162.