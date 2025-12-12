ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Disappointing Record With 13-Ball Over In Second T20I

Hyderabad: India pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a total of 13 deliveries in an over in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa. In the first international match played at the venue in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, South Africa won the match by 51 runs, and Arshdeep turned out to be quite expensive, conceding 54 runs from his four overs. The left-arm seamer created an embarrassing record during the match, and his coach even made head coach Gautam Gambhir lose his cool.

In the 11th over of the match, Arshdeep came up with an expensive over, leaking 18 runs from the six deliveries. However, his over lasted longer than the actual limit of six deliveries. He bowled a total of seven wides in an over, setting the record of becoming the bowler with the most wides in a single over in T20Is amongst Test-playing nations. He surpassed the record of Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, who had bowled six wides in an over against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2024.