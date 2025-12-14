ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is levelled at 1-1, and the third match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Quinton de Kock shone with the bat for South Africa, while the Indian batters struggled in the match and were all out on 162.

The South African opening batter amassed 90 runs during his knock. Donovan Ferreira scored an unbeaten 30 runs from 16 deliveries. The South African batting unit will aim to replicate the same in the decisive match against India.

Tilak Varma played a resilient knock of 62 runs from 34 deliveries, including five sixes.

In the first match, Hardik Pandya played a key knock in the fixture, racking up an unbeaten 59 runs from 28 balls. Indian bowlers decimated the opposition batting unit and helped the team to eke out a victory.

Head-to-head

Both teams have played 31 matches against each other, with India winning 18 of them. South Africa emerged triumphant on 12 occasions. One match ended in a no result.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming details