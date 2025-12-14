IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online?
India vs South Africa Live Streaming: India will lock horns against South Africa in the third T20I in Dharamsala.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is levelled at 1-1, and the third match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Quinton de Kock shone with the bat for South Africa, while the Indian batters struggled in the match and were all out on 162.
The South African opening batter amassed 90 runs during his knock. Donovan Ferreira scored an unbeaten 30 runs from 16 deliveries. The South African batting unit will aim to replicate the same in the decisive match against India.
Tilak Varma played a resilient knock of 62 runs from 34 deliveries, including five sixes.
In the first match, Hardik Pandya played a key knock in the fixture, racking up an unbeaten 59 runs from 28 balls. Indian bowlers decimated the opposition batting unit and helped the team to eke out a victory.
𝗔 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗲𝘁#TeamIndia is Dharamshala 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬 👍 #INDvSA | @TilakV9 | @OfficialAbhi04 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/L43LzOFML1— BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2025
Head-to-head
Both teams have played 31 matches against each other, with India winning 18 of them. South Africa emerged triumphant on 12 occasions. One match ended in a no result.
IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming details
When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I take place?
The third T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday, December 14, at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I be held?
The third T20I between India and South Africa will be hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Which channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?
The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India.
Where will live streaming be available for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.