ETV Bharat / sports

South Africa Crawl To 247 For 6 After Day 1 In Second Test Against India

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. ( AP )

Guwahati: South Africa crawled to 247 for 6 after the end of the first day's play in the second Test against India at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat, and the South African openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton justified his decision as they added 82 runs for the first wicket.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck at the stroke of the first break as South Africa reached 82-1. Bumrah bowled Aiden Markram for 38, while Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 35 runs at the first break.

South Africa won the first test in Kolkata by 30 runs, the Proteas’ first test win in India in 15 years. Markram got an early life off Bumrah’s bowling. He edged to second slip in the seventh over, where KL Rahul dropped a sitter when Markram was on four.

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP)

The opening duo enjoyed good bounce and batting conditions on the first morning. India made two changes — batting allrounder Nitish Reddy came in for the injured skipper Shubman Gill, while Sai Sudharsan played ahead of left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel. Rishabh Pant became India’s 38th test captain, but without any luck at the coin toss. South Africa made one change — left-arm spin all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy came in for medium pace all-rounder Corbin Bosch. South Africa was chasing a first test series win in India since 2000-01.