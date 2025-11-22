South Africa Crawl To 247 For 6 After Day 1 In Second Test Against India
One down, Tristan Stubbs top-scored for the visitors with 49, while Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts
Guwahati: South Africa crawled to 247 for 6 after the end of the first day's play in the second Test against India at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat, and the South African openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton justified his decision as they added 82 runs for the first wicket.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck at the stroke of the first break as South Africa reached 82-1. Bumrah bowled Aiden Markram for 38, while Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 35 runs at the first break.
South Africa won the first test in Kolkata by 30 runs, the Proteas’ first test win in India in 15 years. Markram got an early life off Bumrah’s bowling. He edged to second slip in the seventh over, where KL Rahul dropped a sitter when Markram was on four.
The opening duo enjoyed good bounce and batting conditions on the first morning. India made two changes — batting allrounder Nitish Reddy came in for the injured skipper Shubman Gill, while Sai Sudharsan played ahead of left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel. Rishabh Pant became India’s 38th test captain, but without any luck at the coin toss. South Africa made one change — left-arm spin all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy came in for medium pace all-rounder Corbin Bosch. South Africa was chasing a first test series win in India since 2000-01.
After the first break, it was Rickelton, who made the long walk to the dressing room after he became chinaman Kuldeep Yadav's first wicket. He was caught by skipper Pant, and the visitors were in a spot of bother at 82 for 2. Then Stubbs and skipper Buvuma added 84 runs for the third wicket and steadied their ship.
Bavuma (41) missed a deserving half-century, and so did Stubbs (49) as the duo fell in quick succession. Bavuma was caught by Yashsvi Jaiswall off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, while Stubbs was caught by KL Rahul off Kuldeep Yadav. South Africa was poised at 187 for 4.
There was no stopping Kuldeep as he then removed Wiann Mulder (13). Mulder did not trouble the scorers and made the long walk to the pavilion after being caught by Jaiswal. South Africa lost half of their side for 201.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj took South Africa's sixth wicket in the form of Tony de Zorzi (28) in the final over of the day before stumps were drawn. Senuran Muthuswamy (25 not out) and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynee (1 not out) were holding fort after the end of the first day's play.
South Africa would be looking to put as many runs on the board in the first essay on a tricky surface. For the hosts, Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 3 for 48. Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 38), Mohammed Siraj (1 for 59), and Ravindra Jadeja (1 for 30) picked up a wicket each.
