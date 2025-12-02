ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: After kicking off the three-match ODI series against South Africa with a win, India will play the second clash on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played a decisive role in India’s win, which helped them take a 1-0 lead in the series. Kohli played a knock of 135 runs from 120 deliveries while Rohit amassed 60 runs during his stay at the crease.

On a pitch which was slightly slow in nature, Kuldeep Yadav turned out to be effective, taking four wickets, while Harshit Rana scalped three wickets. A collective effort from the team resulted in a 17-run win for the national side.

All eyes will once again be on the star duo of Kohli and Rohit for the second match.

Head to head

A total of 95 matches have been played between the two teams, with South Africa emerging triumphant in 51 of them. India have won 41 matches, while three matches have ended in a no result.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI live streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday, November 30, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.