Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Etch Their Name In Record Books

Rishabh Pant surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record of most Test sixes by an Indian on Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jaeja Records
File Photo: Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jadeja (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant scripted another piece of history during the 1st Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The left-handed batter achieved the feat during Day 2 of the Test match. He surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record of hitting the most sixes in Test cricket by an Indian batter.

Ravindra Jadeja also inked his name in the record books, joining Kapil Dev in an elite list. He became only the fourth cricketer to achieve a double of 4000 Test runs and 300 Test wickets. The World No.1 all-rounder reached the feat of scoring 4000 runs and 300 wickets after 10 runs on the morning of the second day.

Pant surpasses Sehwag

Pant moved to 92 sixes in Test cricket, overtaking former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s tally of 91 sixes. In the list of six-hitters in international cricket, Pant is ranked seventh in the all-time list and at the top of the charts is England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The elite list, joined by Pant, features Brendon McCullum, Adam Gilchrist, Tim Southee, Chris Gayle and Jacques Kallis as well, undermining the significance of his achievement.

During his short but entertaining knock, Pant amassed 27 runs from 24 deliveries laced with two boundaries and two sixes.

Jadeja joins Kapil and Botham in the elite club

Jadeja joined the list of cricketers with 4000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket, featuring Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori.

  • Kapil Dev (India) - 5248 runs, 434 wickets
  • Ian Botham (England) - 5200 runs, 383 wickets
  • Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 4531 runs, 362 wickets
  • Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 4000 runs, 338 wickets

Also, Jadeja is the second fastest to the milestone, completing it in the 88th Test. Only Botham has done it in a few Test matches, doing so in his 72nd match.

TAGGED:

RISHABH PANT RECORDS
RAVINDRA JADEJA RECORDS
KAPIL DEV
RISHABH PANT
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 1ST TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.