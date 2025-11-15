ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Etch Their Name In Record Books

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant scripted another piece of history during the 1st Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The left-handed batter achieved the feat during Day 2 of the Test match. He surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record of hitting the most sixes in Test cricket by an Indian batter.

Ravindra Jadeja also inked his name in the record books, joining Kapil Dev in an elite list. He became only the fourth cricketer to achieve a double of 4000 Test runs and 300 Test wickets. The World No.1 all-rounder reached the feat of scoring 4000 runs and 300 wickets after 10 runs on the morning of the second day.

Pant surpasses Sehwag

Pant moved to 92 sixes in Test cricket, overtaking former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s tally of 91 sixes. In the list of six-hitters in international cricket, Pant is ranked seventh in the all-time list and at the top of the charts is England all-rounder Ben Stokes.