IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Etch Their Name In Record Books
Rishabh Pant surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record of most Test sixes by an Indian on Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant scripted another piece of history during the 1st Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The left-handed batter achieved the feat during Day 2 of the Test match. He surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record of hitting the most sixes in Test cricket by an Indian batter.
Ravindra Jadeja also inked his name in the record books, joining Kapil Dev in an elite list. He became only the fourth cricketer to achieve a double of 4000 Test runs and 300 Test wickets. The World No.1 all-rounder reached the feat of scoring 4000 runs and 300 wickets after 10 runs on the morning of the second day.
Pant surpasses Sehwag
Pant moved to 92 sixes in Test cricket, overtaking former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s tally of 91 sixes. In the list of six-hitters in international cricket, Pant is ranked seventh in the all-time list and at the top of the charts is England all-rounder Ben Stokes.
𝐀 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭
Vice-captain Rishabh Pant now stands atop #TeamIndia’s all-time six-hitters list in Tests 🔥
Updates ▶️
The elite list, joined by Pant, features Brendon McCullum, Adam Gilchrist, Tim Southee, Chris Gayle and Jacques Kallis as well, undermining the significance of his achievement.
During his short but entertaining knock, Pant amassed 27 runs from 24 deliveries laced with two boundaries and two sixes.
Jadeja joins Kapil and Botham in the elite club
Jadeja joined the list of cricketers with 4000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket, featuring Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞!
He becomes just the 2⃣nd Indian and 4⃣th player overall to score 4⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣+ runs and take 3⃣0⃣0⃣+ wickets in Tests 🙌
Scorecard ▶️
- Kapil Dev (India) - 5248 runs, 434 wickets
- Ian Botham (England) - 5200 runs, 383 wickets
- Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 4531 runs, 362 wickets
- Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 4000 runs, 338 wickets
Also, Jadeja is the second fastest to the milestone, completing it in the 88th Test. Only Botham has done it in a few Test matches, doing so in his 72nd match.