Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Win Toss; Chose To Bat

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India.

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1
File Photo: South Africa Cricket Team (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST

|

Updated : November 14, 2025 at 9:28 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: South Africa skipper Temba Bavum won the toss and chose to bat. South Africa have made one change in the Playing XI replacing Kagiso Rabada with Corbin Bosch. India have made brought in Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel in the playing XI leaving out Nitish Kumar Reddy from the lineup.

Captains' quote

Shubman Gill: Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There'll be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for Reddy and Axar is also back. Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There'll be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for Reddy and Axar is also back.

Temba Bavuma: We will have a bat. The boys came back from Pakistan. Preparation-wise, we've done as best as we can. Looking forward to the challenge. We need to keep doing what we do. The pitch looks dry, runs in the first innings will be the key. Kagiso misses out, Corbin comes in.

Notably, this is the first time South Africa have won the toss in the eight Tests they have played since 2015. The last time South Africa won the toss was at Eden Gardens in 2010.

Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

Last Updated : November 14, 2025 at 9:28 AM IST

TAGGED:

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 1ST TEST
EDEN GARDENS KOLKATA
RISHABH PANT REPLACE NITISH REDDY
IND VS SA 1ST TEST DAY 1

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.