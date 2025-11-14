ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Win Toss; Chose To Bat

Kolkata: South Africa skipper Temba Bavum won the toss and chose to bat. South Africa have made one change in the Playing XI replacing Kagiso Rabada with Corbin Bosch. India have made brought in Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel in the playing XI leaving out Nitish Kumar Reddy from the lineup.

Captains' quote

Shubman Gill: Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There'll be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for Reddy and Axar is also back.