IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Win Toss; Chose To Bat
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 9:28 AM IST
Kolkata: South Africa skipper Temba Bavum won the toss and chose to bat. South Africa have made one change in the Playing XI replacing Kagiso Rabada with Corbin Bosch. India have made brought in Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel in the playing XI leaving out Nitish Kumar Reddy from the lineup.
Captains' quote
Shubman Gill: Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There'll be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for Reddy and Axar is also back.
🚨 Toss 🚨#TeamIndia have been asked to bowl first in Kolkata.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2025
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/okTBo3qxVH#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/St1ygiQWwt
Temba Bavuma: We will have a bat. The boys came back from Pakistan. Preparation-wise, we've done as best as we can. Looking forward to the challenge. We need to keep doing what we do. The pitch looks dry, runs in the first innings will be the key. Kagiso misses out, Corbin comes in.
Notably, this is the first time South Africa have won the toss in the eight Tests they have played since 2015. The last time South Africa won the toss was at Eden Gardens in 2010.
Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj