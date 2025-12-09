ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: After winning the ODI series against South Africa by 2-1, India will look to continue its winning momentum in the opening match of the T20I series as well. South Africa, on the other hand, would like to kick-start the series with a victory in the opening match. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to the ODI side helped the team script a win in the series. But now the attention is back to the format in which Gambhir is yet to lose as a head coach.

Gambhir’s numbers in the format have been brilliant. India have won 20 of the 22 matches in which Gambhir was coaching the side with a win percentage of 90.90. Also, this year, they have won 13 of the 17 matches, including the Asia Cup triumph as well.

India will play 10 matches before the 2026 T20 World Cup, and the series will work as a dress rehearsal for them. For South Africa, the tour enters its decisive leg as they will also aim to plan their tactics around the upcoming T20 World Cup. Also, the IPL mini auction is to be held on December 16, and so the players will try to increase their stakes in the bidding room with their performances.

Head-to-head

India has played against South Africa in 31 matches in the shortest format, and the former are heading the matchup, winning 18 fixtures. The Proteas won 12 contests, while one ended in a no result.