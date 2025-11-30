ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st ODI: List Of Records Rohit Sharma Can Break In Series Opener

Hyderabad: World No.1 batter Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking multiple records, and he will have an opportunity to shatter multiple records during the first ODI against South Africa. The right-handed batter scored one half-century and a century in the recent series against Australia, and he will aim to play another impressive knock in the series opener against the Proteas.

Rohit will have a chance to break multiple records during the clash against South Africa. The list of records ranges from becoming the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket to becoming the fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.

The following are the records Rohit can break in the match

Most sixes in ODI cricket

Rohit has accrued 349 sixes in 276 ODIs so far. With at least three more sixes in Ranchi, he will break Shahid Afridi’s record of hitting the most sixes in 50-over cricket. During his 19-year stint in international cricket, the Pakistan cricketer played 398 matches for Asia XI, ICC XI and Pakistan, scoring 351 maximums.