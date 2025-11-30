ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st ODI: List Of Records Rohit Sharma Can Break In Series Opener

Rohit will have an opportunity to break multiple records when India locks horns against South Africa in the 1st ODI.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI records
File Photo: Rohit Sharma (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

Hyderabad: World No.1 batter Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking multiple records, and he will have an opportunity to shatter multiple records during the first ODI against South Africa. The right-handed batter scored one half-century and a century in the recent series against Australia, and he will aim to play another impressive knock in the series opener against the Proteas.

Rohit will have a chance to break multiple records during the clash against South Africa. The list of records ranges from becoming the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket to becoming the fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.

The following are the records Rohit can break in the match

Most sixes in ODI cricket

Rohit has accrued 349 sixes in 276 ODIs so far. With at least three more sixes in Ranchi, he will break Shahid Afridi’s record of hitting the most sixes in 50-over cricket. During his 19-year stint in international cricket, the Pakistan cricketer played 398 matches for Asia XI, ICC XI and Pakistan, scoring 351 maximums.

PlayerTeamsMatchesRunsSixes
Shahid AfridiPakistan, ICC, Asia3988064351
Rohit SharmaIndia27611,370349
Chris GayleWest Indies, ICC30110,480331
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka, Asia44513,430270
MS DhoniIndia, Asia35010,773229

Fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs

The 38-year-old has racked up 19,902 runs in 502 matches. So far, only 13 batters have scored 20,000 runs in international cricket. 98 more runs will help Rohit become the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.

Most centuries as an opener for India in international cricket

A century in the first ODI will make the former Indian skipper the batter with the most centuries for India as an opener in international cricket. Rohit has scored 45 hundreds in international cricket and will surpass Sachin Tendulkar with one more ton. Only David Warner (49) of Australia has more hundreds as an opener in international cricket.

PlayerTeamsMatchesRuns100s
David WarnerAustralia37418,74449
Rohit SharmaIndia35215,78745
Sachin TendulkarIndia34615,33545
Chris GayleWest Indies, ICC44118,86742
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka, Asia50619,29841
Matthew HaydenAustralia26014,82540

Virat Kohli on the verge of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli will also have a chance to etch his name in the record books by registering the most hundreds in a single format. One more hundred will push his tally to 52 ODI hundreds, overtaking Tendulkar’s tally of 51 Test centuries.

