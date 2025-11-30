IND vs SA 1st ODI: List Of Records Rohit Sharma Can Break In Series Opener
Rohit will have an opportunity to break multiple records when India locks horns against South Africa in the 1st ODI.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: World No.1 batter Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking multiple records, and he will have an opportunity to shatter multiple records during the first ODI against South Africa. The right-handed batter scored one half-century and a century in the recent series against Australia, and he will aim to play another impressive knock in the series opener against the Proteas.
Rohit will have a chance to break multiple records during the clash against South Africa. The list of records ranges from becoming the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket to becoming the fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.
November 29, 2025
The following are the records Rohit can break in the match
Most sixes in ODI cricket
Rohit has accrued 349 sixes in 276 ODIs so far. With at least three more sixes in Ranchi, he will break Shahid Afridi’s record of hitting the most sixes in 50-over cricket. During his 19-year stint in international cricket, the Pakistan cricketer played 398 matches for Asia XI, ICC XI and Pakistan, scoring 351 maximums.
|Player
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Sixes
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan, ICC, Asia
|398
|8064
|351
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|276
|11,370
|349
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies, ICC
|301
|10,480
|331
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka, Asia
|445
|13,430
|270
|MS Dhoni
|India, Asia
|350
|10,773
|229
Fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs
The 38-year-old has racked up 19,902 runs in 502 matches. So far, only 13 batters have scored 20,000 runs in international cricket. 98 more runs will help Rohit become the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.
𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗡 🔊— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2025
🎥 High intensity and good vibes, ft. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 🤝🔥#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/hT6hQ0NAmN
Most centuries as an opener for India in international cricket
A century in the first ODI will make the former Indian skipper the batter with the most centuries for India as an opener in international cricket. Rohit has scored 45 hundreds in international cricket and will surpass Sachin Tendulkar with one more ton. Only David Warner (49) of Australia has more hundreds as an opener in international cricket.
|Player
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|100s
|David Warner
|Australia
|374
|18,744
|49
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|352
|15,787
|45
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|346
|15,335
|45
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies, ICC
|441
|18,867
|42
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka, Asia
|506
|19,298
|41
|Matthew Hayden
|Australia
|260
|14,825
|40
Virat Kohli on the verge of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli will also have a chance to etch his name in the record books by registering the most hundreds in a single format. One more hundred will push his tally to 52 ODI hundreds, overtaking Tendulkar’s tally of 51 Test centuries.