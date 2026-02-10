For Pakistan, playing cricket was never the issue. Playing games was
The cricket was a political theatre, optics as strategy, and melodrama as diplomacy when it came India-Pakistan boycott match.
- By Meenakshi Rao
So, the big question now: Will there be a handshake? Or has Pakistan quietly dropped that demand too, for “the larger good of the game” and the ever-flexible “spirit of cricket?”
Let’s be honest — after weeks of manufactured outrage, emergency meetings, diplomatic cosplay and breathless headlines, Pakistan has finally “agreed” to play India. Shocking. Absolutely nobody saw this coming. Except, of course, everyone!
If one were to dissect this entire episode — created, choreographed, escalated and then neatly wrapped up by Pakistan — it becomes crystal clear that playing the India–Pakistan match was never the issue. Not once. The real game was always elsewhere. This was Cricket as political theatre, optics as strategy, and melodrama as diplomacy.
And through it all, the BCCI and the Indian government did something deeply inconvenient for the plot: Nothing! No statements. No counter-posturing. No late-night press conferences. Just silence. Which, in retrospect, might have been the loudest commentary of them all.
Pakistan’s inevitable U-turn has now been attractively gift-wrapped in “solidarity with Bangladesh,” a convenient narrative upgrade that arrived right on cue.
The sudden brotherhood appears to be less about cricket and more about stitching together a geopolitical mood board—an aspirational Islamic bloc encircling India in a deeply polarized post-9/11 world. A radicalised regime in Dhaka simply showed up at the right time, like a prop placed thoughtfully on stage.
Standing up for Bangladesh’s cricketing future — after a boycott driven by purely retribution motives buried deep in the Mustafizur controversy — was too ripe a banana to ignore. And so, Pakistan baked a cake of togetherness across India’s eastern and western flanks. With precious little happening on the cricket field for PCB, Pakistan’s relevance project needed a boost, and voilà: A crisis was born.
Enter Mohsin Naqvi and Shehbaz Sharif, summoning the ICC to Lahore for talks on an issue that never required negotiation — only patience, indulgence, and a few metaphorical dollies to help Pakistan catch at straws. Dragging the ICC into the spotlight, positioning Pakistan as the nation “holding the key” to a mega commercial event, and briefly threatening World Cup revenues was simply too delicious an opportunity to pass up.
For a fleeting moment, Pakistan Cricket got to feel like the centre of the universe. Or at least the centre of cricket Twitter.
The optics were carefully curated: the ICC in Lahore to prove self-importance, neighbouring political leaders nudging Pakistan via diplomatic text messages, and the international cricketing parent indulging its recalcitrant child with an ice cream—fully aware that the rule was always “this far, and no further.”
That Pakistan was never serious about a boycott leaked through the sheer comedy of its demands. A bilateral series with India—something entirely outside the ICC’s jurisdiction. Rejected. A handshake with Team India—neither legal nor enforceable but emotionally charged enough to keep the circus running. Debated endlessly.
In the end, Pakistan has agreed to play. Of course it has. The match was never going anywhere. What mattered was the journey—the noise, the optics, the attention, and the brief illusion of leverage.
So, on February 15, the teams will walk out. The match will be played. The world will watch. And Pakistan will quietly hope everyone forgets that this saga was never about cricket at all.
As for the handshake?
Well, that might depend on what the “spirit of cricket” feels like for Pakistan that evening. And, of course, if, this time, Donald Trump can be roped in for more ridiculous grandstanding!