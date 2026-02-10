ETV Bharat / sports

For Pakistan, playing cricket was never the issue. Playing games was

- By Meenakshi Rao

So, the big question now: Will there be a handshake? Or has Pakistan quietly dropped that demand too, for “the larger good of the game” and the ever-flexible “spirit of cricket?”

Let’s be honest — after weeks of manufactured outrage, emergency meetings, diplomatic cosplay and breathless headlines, Pakistan has finally “agreed” to play India. Shocking. Absolutely nobody saw this coming. Except, of course, everyone!

If one were to dissect this entire episode — created, choreographed, escalated and then neatly wrapped up by Pakistan — it becomes crystal clear that playing the India–Pakistan match was never the issue. Not once. The real game was always elsewhere. This was Cricket as political theatre, optics as strategy, and melodrama as diplomacy.

And through it all, the BCCI and the Indian government did something deeply inconvenient for the plot: Nothing! No statements. No counter-posturing. No late-night press conferences. Just silence. Which, in retrospect, might have been the loudest commentary of them all.

Pakistan’s inevitable U-turn has now been attractively gift-wrapped in “solidarity with Bangladesh,” a convenient narrative upgrade that arrived right on cue.

The sudden brotherhood appears to be less about cricket and more about stitching together a geopolitical mood board—an aspirational Islamic bloc encircling India in a deeply polarized post-9/11 world. A radicalised regime in Dhaka simply showed up at the right time, like a prop placed thoughtfully on stage.

Standing up for Bangladesh’s cricketing future — after a boycott driven by purely retribution motives buried deep in the Mustafizur controversy — was too ripe a banana to ignore. And so, Pakistan baked a cake of togetherness across India’s eastern and western flanks. With precious little happening on the cricket field for PCB, Pakistan’s relevance project needed a boost, and voilà: A crisis was born.