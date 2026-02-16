IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Hardik Pandya And Suryakumar Yadav Got Angry At Kuldeep Yadav?
The trio of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav were seen engaged in heated post-match scenes after the India-Pakistan clash.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Indian team advanced into the Super 8 stage thanks to a thumping win over Pakistan by 61 runs. During the post-match celebrations and handshakes between the teammates, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were seen getting annoyed at Kuldeep Yadav.
What happened between Hardik, Surya, and Kuldeep Yadav
After the match, when the Indian team were returning to their dressing room, Hardik had a go at Kuldeep. Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh were also at the scene. While Tilak gave a tense expression, Rinku stepped in to intervene and diffuse the situation. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was also seen getting into a heated conversation with Kuldeep after the post-match handshakes.
HARDIK WAS ANGRY 🤣🤣🤣#INDvsPAK #India #win #hardik #virat pic.twitter.com/RTTd14REEq— LUCKY RAJ (@luckyhuckere) February 15, 2026
Why Kuldeep Yadav faced wrath of the Indian cricketers?
Hardik’s anger was likely due to Kuldeep’s dropped catch near the boundary. Shaheen Afridi miscued a slog with Kuldeep getting under the ball quite easily at the fence. However, he spilt the catch and the ball went for a six.
Here is video of Hardik Pandya & Surya Kumar Yadav angry on Kuldeep Yadav #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BsGCCprKNc— cricketkayudh (@cricketkayudh) February 15, 2026
Instead of a wicket being added to his bowling figures, Hardik have to see a maximum being hit to him. Pandya was particularly frustrated because, before Kuldeep’s drop, Ishan also spilt a catch behind the stumps.
India beat Pakistan with ease
India defeated Pakistan with ease by 61 runs, with Ishan Kishan playing a knock of 77 runs from 40 deliveries. The Men in Blue posted 175/7 while batting first, and then bundled out Pakistan on 114 thanks to a clinical effort from the Indian bowling unit.
With the triumph, India advanced into the Super 8 while Pakistan are yet to confirm their berth in the next round. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are likely to be grouped together with Australia, West Indies and South Africa in the Super 8.