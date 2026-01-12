ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: India Suffer Another Blow As Washington Sundar Gets Ruled Out From ODI Series Due To Injury

Hyderabad: The Indian team suffered another blow in the ODI series against New Zealand as all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to an injury he sustained in the series opener in Vadodara. Washington is the second Indian player to be ruled out of the series, and the Indian team has not named any replacement yet.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series due to an injury. The all-rounder was ruled out after undergoing scans in Vadodara,” a source told ETV Bharat.

Sundar underwent scans in Vadodara, where India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a four-wicket triumph in a close contest.

File Photo: Washington Sundar (IANS)

Sundar bowled five overs in the innings but was seen in discomfort while stopping a ball as he suffered a strain. He left the field after bowling half of his quota and was substituted by Dhruv Jurel. There was uncertainty around Sundar walking in to bat, but he came to bat in the lower order after the dismissal of Harshit Rana in a closely fought match. The 26-year-old struggled to run and took only singles due to his discomfort. A composed KL Rahul at the other end finished the game to help the Indian team secure a win.

However, Rahul stated that he didn’t know the extent of the injury suffered by the Indian all-rounder.